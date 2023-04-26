The Beacon Hill tire deflators are cowardly vandals

Civil disobedience — the breaking of laws by people willing to be arrested for a cause in which they believe — is a respected protest tradition. Running around in the dark of night and deflating SUV tires is something else.

That outbreak of blatant vandalism happened a few days ago on Beacon Hill, when the tires of 43 SUVs were deflated by climate activists who left leaflets on the cars urging owners to switch to public transportation, biking, or electric vehicles. On its website, a group called Tyre Extinguishers, which operates in several countries, took credit for the act, “to render the large greenhouse gas emitting vehicles unusable.” The group, which says it has no leader, also offers instructions on how to deflate a tire and advises those who follow them to “anonymously let the local press know what you’ve done, where you’ve done it and why.”

That is cowardice — the opposite of courageous protest — which hurts the cause of environmental activists. Say what you will about the noisy and obnoxious tactics of anti-vaccine protesters who staked out the home of Mayor Michelle Wu, but they took up their misguided mission in broad daylight and did not try to hide their identities. Because of the nasty racket generated by those anti-vax demonstrators, the Boston City Council passed an ordinance, which was championed by Wu, to prohibit residential demonstrations between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. At least one woman was arrested, although a judge reportedly threw out the charge against her.

Asked about the tire deflations, Wu’s press office issued this statement from the mayor: “We don’t tolerate vandalism in Boston, regardless of the underlying motivation.” The matter is reportedly under investigation by Boston police, however, a BPD spokesperson did not respond to an e-mail seeking information about its status.

When it comes to protests by environmental activists, Wu has been walking a somewhat inconsistent line. In September 2021, a group of protesters dragged a pink sailboat with “Climate Emergency” painted on its side to the front of then-Governor Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home, chained themselves to it, and stopped traffic, leading to the arrests of seven. At the time, Wu, who was then running for mayor, defended the protesters. “People want to see action. Many people, particularly young people, are scared about the future and don’t see elected leaders acting with the urgency this crisis demands,” she said. In January, however, when a dozen environmental activists arrived early one morning at the East Boston site where Eversource is building a controversial substation, the Boston Emergency Deployment Team — a special law enforcement unit organized to respond to terrorist attacks among other serious emergencies — quickly showed up and arrested six of them.

In both these cases, the protesters knowingly took the chance of being arrested, something the tire deflators were not brave enough to do. Explaining the group’s Beacon Hill actions, a representative for Tyre Extinguishers sent an e-mail to a Globe reporter that said, “We need these street tanks to be banned from our streets and transition rapidly to car-free cities with great public transportation to keep residents of our city safe.” They declined to speak with the reporter by phone, citing the group’s anonymity.

Lately, environmental activists have been adopting more aggressive tactics meant to attract attention, such as throwing food at famous paintings. Such stunts are meant to spark debate and, according to one activist, are inspired by past nonviolent civil resistance movements. “Massive resistance is how women got the vote, how African Americans got the vote, how we got health and safety laws in the UK, as well as gay rights,” Alex De Koning, a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil, told Euronews.

Throwing mashed potatoes at art doesn’t do much to raise my environmental consciousness. But at least the people doing it are holding themselves accountable. As Silverglate said, “I’m fine with civil disobedience.” But those who practice it “do have to be prepared to pay the price.” As a young lawyer, Silverglate and his law partners at the time represented a slew of Vietnam War protesters who were arrested after they famously took over Harvard’s University Hall. Those protesters believed in their cause and were willing to accept the consequences.

I believe in the urgency of the need to address climate change, and I don’t own an SUV. But vandalism is no way to win hearts and minds, particularly when the message behind it is delivered anonymously by people unwilling to put a name or face to their cause.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.