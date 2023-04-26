Americans must save the Supreme Court from its justices

When it comes to ethics and accountability at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts has a message: Trust us.

A spate of revelations over recent months have laid bare the ways deep-pocketed conservative political activists have befriended, wined, dined, and jet-setted the justices in the court’s majority — all as those justices issued rulings dramatically affecting Americans’ voting rights, civil rights protections, gun control protections, and bodily autonomy rights, to name a few.

Still, as calls for judicial ethics reforms mount, Roberts sees everything as fine.

In a letter declining to appear before an upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on court ethics reform, Roberts cited “separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence” as reasons for his refusal. He noted that Congress has never before deigned to question the justices about how they operate, aside from “mundane topics” like appropriations and administrative matters, so they shouldn’t start now.

You know what also has never happened before? A justice declining to recuse himself from a case involving efforts to overturn presidential election results when that justice’s spouse actively encouraged those very antidemocratic efforts. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action.

Roberts’s decision not to speak before the Senate panel wasn’t a surprise, but what accompanied his letter was revealing: a “Statement of Ethics Principles and Practices” that was signed by all nine members of the court.

The statement does not break new ground or bind the justices in any new way. It simply restates that the justices “consult a wide variety of authorities to address specific ethical issues,” including the Judicial Code of Conduct that applies to judges on lower federal courts. It also notes that the justices voluntarily agreed back in 1991 to adhere to the same financial disclosure requirements as other federal judges. Finally, it makes clear that the court doesn’t intend to change any rules regarding recusal or speaking engagements at events hosted by outside groups: In both situations, the decision belongs to the individual justice alone.

But how can Roberts expect the justices’ individual ethical deliberations to be taken seriously when Justice Samuel Alito defended hobnobbing with conservative religious activists engaged in a high court influence campaign, as reported in Politico, and Justice Clarence Thomas likewise brushed off a ProPublica report about traveling around the globe on jets and yachts with, among others, Leonard Leo, the chief architect of the court’s rapid conservative shift?

Roberts, as the highest-ranking jurist in the federal judiciary and the head of the US Judicial Conference that oversees how federal courts operate, holds a particularly powerful bully pulpit when it comes to ensuring the court operates in a way that can restore the eroding public trust in the institution. He chose not to use it. That failure shatters Roberts’s reputation as a protector of the court’s institutional integrity.

It’s not only the judiciary that has failed to ensure its own accountability. President Biden created a commission of experts to explore ways to reform the court, but he has since ignored the body’s final report. Biden’s silence speaks volumes, considering the report’s recommendations, which included adopting a code of ethical conduct, stopped short of taking a position on larger reform proposals like term limits and court expansion.

So now any hope of saving the court must come from Congress or, by extension, from the American people, who have become disillusioned with the court and how it operates.

Roberts is correct that the principle of separation of powers is an important one. But so too is the principle of checks and balances. The purpose of Supreme Court justices’ lifetime tenure was to ensure that they rule based on their own interpretation of the law and the Constitution, free of outside influence. But powerful influencers have found a multitude of ways to pierce that protection.

Right now, there is not enough political will on Capitol Hill to get the kind of ethics reform the Supreme Court needs past a Senate filibuster, let alone through both houses and on to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

That makes the Supreme Court a core issue in every House and Senate race until enough legislators with the gumption to rise to the occasion are elected.

The chief justice has spoken. Now it’s the people’s turn.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.