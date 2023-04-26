We’re near a turning point on curbing power plant emissions

Thank you for your recent coverage of the proposed Environmental Protection Agency rules limiting automobile tailpipe emissions (“EPA has electric vehicle proposal,” Page A2, April 13). These regulations will help speed the transition to electric vehicles, thereby reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

We can’t forget that EV charging draws electricity from the power grid, so we also need to rapidly decarbonize the grid if we want to meet our climate goals. Fortunately, the EPA has the chance to do just that. In the coming days, the EPA is expected to release regulations that limit carbon emissions from power plants, which generate about 25 percent of US greenhouse gases. This would be the first federal restriction on emissions from existing power plants.