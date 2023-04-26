Mass. is a big draw. That adds to our housing woes.

Your April 19 front page juxtaposed two articles: “News for renters just gets worse: Once again, too little supply in Boston area” and “Rolling out the Mass. carpet: In first 100 days, Healey has focused on making state a bigger draw.” These two stories are connected in a bad way. Governor Maura Healey’s desire to bring new people to Massachusetts and discourage residents from leaving could undo any increase in housing supply from her housing production programs. If we want better news for renters, we need more apartments without more people to compete for them.

Ken Olum