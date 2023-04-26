Defense of academic freedom at Harvard should bring scholars into its fold

With the formation of the Council on Academic Freedom at Harvard, hope for “free inquiry, intellectual diversity, and civil discourse” returned to the world’s most storied higher education institution (“New faculty-led organization at Harvard will defend academic freedom,” Opinion, April 14). Dispersed across the Harvard campuses, the founding faculty should be applauded for their devotion to progress and the common good, which requires one to seek and spread the truth, even if it is uncomfortable to do so.

Famous scholars may need to have their biases called out, and up-and-coming academics with fresh new ideas may need to be checked on their facts. Both situations should be not only supported but also championed in our society. The need for robust discussion and debate has never been greater. Yet respect for those with whom you disagree — an ingredient missing so often today — should always be front and center.