Defense of academic freedom at Harvard should bring scholars into its fold

With the formation of the Council on Academic Freedom at Harvard, hope for “free inquiry, intellectual diversity, and civil discourse” returned to the world’s most storied higher education institution (“New faculty-led organization at Harvard will defend academic freedom,” Opinion, April 14). Dispersed across the Harvard campuses, the founding faculty should be applauded for their devotion to progress and the common good, which requires one to seek and spread the truth, even if it is uncomfortable to do so.
Famous scholars may need to have their biases called out, and up-and-coming academics with fresh new ideas may need to be checked on their facts. Both situations should be not only supported but also championed in our society. The need for robust discussion and debate has never been greater. Yet respect for those with whom you disagree — an ingredient missing so often today — should always be front and center.
The impact of this council remains to be seen. However, its influence would be greater if learners were invited into its leadership structure, a glaring omission of the group in its present state. While the founding faculty offer unparalleled experience, influence, and networks to support academic freedom, a new generation of diverse (in every sense of the word) scholars is blossoming at Harvard. It is these individuals, who often feel uncomfortable sharing their viewpoints and ideas today, who need the mentorship from seasoned veterans and the leadership experience available at the highest levels of such a council. Being part of the council would engender a sense of ownership that could be spread across social circles not just at the faculty rank but at undergraduate and graduate campuses and affiliated institutions alike.
Dr. David N. Bernstein
Boston
The writer is an orthopedic surgery resident physician, based out of Mass General Brigham, in the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program and a senior researcher at the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness at Harvard Business School.
