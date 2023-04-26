What, no housing in MCCA’s land sale picture?

In the reporting on the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority’s request for approvals for about 6 of its remaining 30 undeveloped acres, one word is missing: housing (“MCCA plans to rebid surplus land sale,” Business, April 19).
On a nearby 27,000-square-foot plot, another public authority, Massport, announced in December 2021 that it planned to build up to 200 apartments. If the Massachusetts Port Authority project is any indicator, the parcels up for bid can generate a substantial number of housing units even after reserving space for the MCCA’s own offices. Moreover, the MCCA wants to fund its long-term agency operations through leasing these parcels. Housing construction in Boston has lagged job creation for more than a decade, making housing a market with substantial unmet demand. In contrast, Boston’s office vacancy rate has grown significantly, and lab space demand has cooled as biotech funding has become scarcer.
Housing is being elevated to its own Commonwealth Cabinet position, and the city has set an ambitious target, put in motion under Martin J. Walsh’s administration, to create 69,000 housing units in Boston by 2030. The moment is right to demonstrate that our Massachusetts public authorities are committed to doing their part by encouraging much-needed housing on underused land.
Lauren Luther
Cambridge