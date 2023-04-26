Astros pitchers hurl two-hitter, shut out Rays for second game in a row

The Astros had snapped the Rays’ 14-game home winning streak to start the season, the best in MLB since 1901, with Tuesday night’s 5-0 win. Luis Garcia and three relievers limited the Rays (20-5), who still lead the majors in scoring with 157 runs, to five hits Tuesday.

Brown (3-0) had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked two in his seven innings. Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth and Ryan Pressly worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hunter Brown combined with two relievers on a two-hitter and the Houston Astros shut out the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays for the second straight game, 1-0, on Wednesday night.

The Rays’ only hits in Wednesday’s game — which took 2 hours, 7 minutes — were singles by ninth-place hitter Manuel Margot against Brown in the third and sixth innings.

Alex Bregman was credited with an RBI when Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with an error for misplaying a potential inning-ending double-play grounder with runners on the corners in the first. Jeremy Peña singled and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches by opener Calvin Faucher (0-1) before scoring.

Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubón extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a fifth-inning single off Josh Fleming. It’s the longest by a Houston player since Hunter Pence’s 23-game run in 2011.

Fleming went six scoreless innings, and the Rays held the Astros to five hits.

Peña appeared to try a bunt for a single with two on and one out in the fifth but Fleming fielded it and got a force at third. The inning ended when Franco grabbed Kyle Tucker’s hard-hit grounder and got an out at second.