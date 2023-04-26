Can the Bruins close it out against the Panthers? Follow along here.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter arriving in your inbox throughout the playoffs
Wednesday is a chance for the record-setting Bruins to close out this first-round series, which will surely see the underdog Panthers throwing everything they have at them.
“We had a little slump there in Game 2 and we knew that there were some things that needed to be dealt with,” Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark said. “We came together and we played a really, really solid Game 3, and it’s going to be like — every game is a new opportunity to shine and show what you’re made of.
“And we know that there’s going to be a last-hurrah push from them as well. They’re on the brink of elimination, and we’re just trying to close it out here at the Garden.”
We’ll be sharing live updates and analysis throughout Game 5. Puck drops at 7 p.m. on NESN and ESPN.
Here’s the full playoff schedule.
