Can the Bruins close it out against the Panthers? Follow along here.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter arriving in your inbox throughout the playoffs

Wednesday is a chance for the record-setting Bruins to close out this first-round series, which will surely see the underdog Panthers throwing everything they have at them.

“We had a little slump there in Game 2 and we knew that there were some things that needed to be dealt with,” Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark said. “We came together and we played a really, really solid Game 3, and it’s going to be like — every game is a new opportunity to shine and show what you’re made of.