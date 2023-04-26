Bruins will wait until pregame warmups to decide on Patrice Bergeron’s status

“The majority of [the call is] going to be Patrice’s,” Montgomery said. “As long as he feels after warmups that everything’s good, he’s going to play.”

The captain has checked “most of” the boxes that would allow him to make his series debut, Montgomery said, but the team wouldn’t know until close to puck drop.

The Bruins will decide whether Patrice Bergeron is available for Game 5 after he participates in the pregame warmup, coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday morning in Brighton.

If Bergeron is out, Montgomery said, he would roll the same lineup he used in Game 4 against Florida, despite the grab bag of forward units on display at Tuesday’s practice. Those lines included Trent Frederic as a healthy scratch, and the Bergeron-Brad Marchand pair split up for the first time in recent memory. Montgomery said he was just seeing what Marchand could do with Charlie Coyle and Nick Foligno, and Bergeron with Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak.

Intentional line-juggling has been a Montgomery staple, particularly in the second half of the season. It has produced a Taylor Hall-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk line, which impressed in a brief run during the 6-2 win in Game 4. DeBrusk tapped in a rebound of a Zacha shot — created by the two of them forcing a blue line turnover and a quick zone entry from Hall — to restore the Bruins’ two-goal lead at 8:05 of the third.

They could get another run Wednesday. Montgomery feels he has a matchup advantage with that line because of “elite speed,” joking that Hall-Zacha-DeBrusk also works because “everyone’s a first-round pick.”

Hall was first overall (Edmonton) in 2010, while Zacha (sixth overall, New Jersey) and DeBrusk (14th overall, Boston) were part of the 2015 draft.

Montgomery’s most-used lines at five-on-five this season were, in order of minutes played: the Czech line of Zacha-David Krejci-Pastrnak (437:15 together), Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk (409:37), and Hall-Coyle-Frederic (179:24). That, plus the old reliable Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak unit (143:15) outscored their matchups by a combined 75-32 margin.

Down the stretch, injuries and rest days had them finding new combos. Montgomery feels that has worked in their favor.

“The reason I like to move people around is so that if I do it in the third period of a game and it’s a Game 6 or it’s a Game 7, the players are not thinking I’m panicking,” he said. “It’s just, they think it might give us an edge.”

There was no thought on Montgomery’s part to start Jeremy Swayman in goal in Game 5 over Linus Ullmark.

“Ullmark’s just played really well,” Montgomery said.

In the playoffs, Ullmark has saved 4.0 goals above expected, according to MoneyPuck.com. That ranks second to the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin (4.1). Ullmark has allowed 10 goals in four games, and ranks third in save percentage (.926) among goalies who have played more than two games.

Given Swayman’s performance this season — the Jennings Trophy co-winner (fewest team goals allowed) ranked fourth in save percentage (.920) among goalies with 30 or more games played, and his goals-against average (2.27) was third — Montgomery wouldn’t have to worry if Ullmark weren’t well enough to play.

“There hasn’t been any reason for us to move,” Montgomery said. “We’re completely confident in Sway, obviously, because of the great season he had. We like the way Ullmark’s been handling the puck, the way he’s been smothering, not giving up any rebounds and stuff. We just like the way it’s been going.”

Krejci ran through conditioning drills before an optional practice. He was out again for Game 5 … DeBrusk said he received four or five stitches above the ear from Hall’s airborne pass in Game 4. “An errant missile,” DeBrusk called it. No aftereffects from the knock, he said, but he loathes getting stitches. “I wasn’t pleasant to be around” that night, he said … DeBrusk got rid of his cable package a couple of years ago. When he was hurt in January, he downloaded the NESN app to watch Bruins games. But he has been keeping up with the Tampa Bay-Toronto series, given that the Bruins, if they advance, would be facing one of them next. “Crazy what’s going on in that series,” DeBrusk said. “Keeping an eye on it. It’ll be interesting to see how that one finishes. Tampa’s not going to go quietly.”

Florida’s underdog desperation and line-stepping physicality have been points of emphasis for the Bruins the entire series, not just in advance of a Game 5 closeout opportunity. “I’ve really thought our discipline has been good as far as not getting involved in things after whistles,” Montgomery said. “We’ve been talking about staying in the moment and being hard between whistles. We talked about that again today, but we’ve talked about that before every game. I have a lot of confidence in our group, just because they’ve given me no reason not to have complete confidence with how they’ll be ready to start the game.”

