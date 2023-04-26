Celtics give Trae Young, Hawks life and Game 5 ends badly because of it

“You give a team life, you leave it to chance,” Brown said. “And that’s what we did.”

Eventually, a similarly silent Jaylen Brown joined Tatum before quickly dressing and walking down a hallway to a press conference room to try to explain what had just transpired.

Jayson Tatum sat silently at his locker, his feet in a yellow bucket of ice water, and scrolled through his phone. For about 10 minutes, he was the only player in the room, a rare scene even after losses. It had the feel of a broken end to a charmed season, even though it was not.

At the start of the night, Game 5 of this opening-round playoff series against the Hawks seemed like a formality. The Celtics held a commanding 3-1 lead against a .500 team that was entering one of league’s rowdiest road venues without star guard Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for bumping an official at the conclusion of Boston’s Game 4 win.

But the Hawks have one other star, and even though he is streaky and small and a defensive liability, he is capable of catching fire like few other basketball players in the world. And he is unfazed by moments most others would find treacherous.

So after Trae Young helped his team erase a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit, he calmly took an inbounds pass with 7.3 seconds left and his team trailing by a point, and began to move upcourt without any fear of the moment.

Young took four dribbles and gave Brown just enough of a shoulder fake to keep him off balance. Marcus Smart was on his way to try to trap Young, but it was too late.

Young swished a 30-foot 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.8 seconds left, sending the Hawks to a stunning 119-117 win that pulled them within 3-2 in the series. Game 6 will be played Thursday (8:30 p.m., TNT) in Atlanta.

“It’s a tough basket, a tough shot in the playoffs,” Brown said of Young’s game-winner. “Maybe I could have forced him toward the basket a little bit more if I could have picked him up a little bit better, but maybe we shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place.”

The Celtics had a chance to tie or win. But Derrick White’s initial inbounds pass was knocked out with 0.5 seconds left, and then Tatum’s heave from the left arc was not close.

It was a forgettable night for Tatum, who was just 1 for 11 from the 3-point line for 19 points and was whistled for a costly technical foul when he batted a dead ball toward an official near the sideline with Boston leading by 2 with 1:39 remaining.

The Celtics lost despite shooting 53.3 percent from the field, their third-highest mark in a regular-season or playoff game this year. During the regular season, they were 25-0 when shooting above 43.2 percent.

Tatum struggled, finishing with 19 points in the loss. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Young had 38 points and 13 assists to lead the Hawks, who made 19 of 41 3-pointers. The Celtics will remain heavy favorites to win the series, but at the moment it certainly feels more tenuous than the oddsmakers will believe.

“We were tough-minded in a very difficult game,” Atlanta coach Quin Snyder said.

The Hawks headed home feeling optimistic and eager. They won Game 3 in Atlanta before putting up a worthy effort in Game 4, and now they will welcome back a well-rested Murray.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have at the very least made their road to a championship more challenging. Had they won Tuesday night, their conference semifinals matchup against the 76ers would have started Saturday night at TD Garden.

Now, that series would begin Monday, giving Philadelphia star Joel Embiid, this season’s likely MVP, two more days to rest his sprained knee. At this moment, though, that is the least of the Celtics’ concerns.

“Our mind-set and mentality is to get ready for the next one,” Brown said. “We’ve been in situations like this before. It’s unfortunate, but you can run and point fingers or you can take ownership of the situation. We’ve got two chances to win one.”

The Celtics took a 111-99 lead on a White runner with 5:24 left, and the Hawks had given little reason to believe a comeback was brewing. But after committing five turnovers over the game’s first 44 minutes, 34 seconds, Boston had four in five possessions over the final 3:26. That helped the Hawks unspool a 12-0 run that tied the score at 111.

“We talk about playing faster down the stretch,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said, “and I thought we just lost some of our pace.”

After a Robert Williams putback ended Boston’s drought, Tatum was whistled for the technical foul after Young lofted up a shot as he was fouled. Young hit all three free throws to put the Hawks in front.

With 30.4 seconds left, Young’s floater got stuck between the rim and the backboard, resulting in a jump ball. The Celtics won the tip, and Tatum found Williams for an alley-oop and a 115-114 Celtics lead.

But Smart fouled Young going for a steal about 35 feet from the hoop, and Young’s free throws gave the Hawks a 116-115 edge. White drew a blocking foul on Young with 7.3 seconds left and swished both free throws.

But Young would have the final word.

“We had an opportunity, and now we have another one,” Mazzulla said “So now we just have to focus on that.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.