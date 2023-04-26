The Celtics have made things complicated against the Hawks, but the steps to rectify things are simple

The Celtics botched their chance to make things easy. They have injected life in the Hawks and will now need to win on the road.

The question is how they can stop the situation from worsening, such as a Game 7 Saturday in Boston with the risk of an inconceivable premature ending to a sparkling season.

ATLANTA — So the Celtics have put themselves in the unenviable position of having to travel to Atlanta for Game 6, with the Hawks’ second-leading scorer now out of the penalty box, and carrying all the pressure after failing to close out the series with their miserable fourth quarter in Game 5.

Firstly the Celtics will need to play with more fortitude and less arrogance. They will need a better and more engaged Jayson Tatum, who went on auto-pilot in the second half Tuesday. He was the anti-Jimmy Butler. When the Celtics needed to be carried, Tatum responded with 3-point heaves, a silly technical foul, and inactivity.

The likely first-team All-NBA player did not attempt a shot in the final 4 minutes, 47 seconds. Now that doesn’t mean Tatum should have forced 3-pointers against the Atlanta double teams — it means he has to be more creative in passing out of the doubles and then cutting to the basket for layups. Tatum attempted 21 free throws in the previous two games. He attempted two in Game 5.

And while Tatum is an above-average 3-point shooter, he’s slumping again. He’s 5 for 23 from beyond the arc the past two games. His response to that can’t be trying to shoot himself out of it. He needs to find other ways to score.

“It’s about making the right play and each possession presents something different,” Tatum said. “We’re going to watch film, get some rest, talk about what we did well and what we can do better, and execute the game plan on Thursday.”

Secondly, and this sounds simple enough, but it’s not only Tatum that needs to improve. Coach Joe Mazzulla is getting out coached by counterpart Quin Snyder. Snyder mixed up the defense in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and Mazzulla had no response. He has to implore his team to push the pace in the final minutes to score easier buckets instead of his version of the Dean Smith Four Corners. He should know by now that doesn’t work often.

Mazzulla also needs to figure out a way to keep efficient scorers Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White on the floor to close games. Marcus Smart was erratic down the stretch — he committed a bad turnover, a baffling illegal screen and an even more bewildering attempted steal on Trae Young that turned into a foul with the Celtics up 1 and 15.8 seconds left.

Smart successfully tried that same all-or-nothing steal earlier in the series but this was too much of a risk for the situation. When Smart is making these types of errors, it would be best to replace him with the more stable Brogdon or White.

Finally, Mazzulla has to play Grant Williams. He made a Game 3 appearance and hit four 3-pointers and then played 56 seconds in Game 4 and not at all in Game 5. Mazzulla opted for the bizarre move of giving veteran Blake Griffin his first appearance of the series in the fourth quarter.

Griffin tried, pulling down two rebounds with two fouls and a missed layup in six minutes. But he’s no offensive threat barring an uncontested layup; Williams can stretch the floor, fight with the Atlanta big men, and even score off the dribble. Williams’s lack of playing time has reached baffling levels, but it’s not too late for Mazzulla to use him as a resource.

And it’s about time the Celtics realize the Hawks won’t relent easy. They could have easily used their phones on the bench to begin making reservations in Cancun and Turks and Caicos but instead they kept charging, partly because they know the Celtics’ history of late-game meltdowns.

If the Celtics want to change that perception they have to play with more passion, stick to their convictions late in games, and figure out how to make matters tougher for Young. The Celtics’ drop defense isn’t working because it allows Young easy floaters, which are his speciality. In Game 5, Young finally found his 3-point stroke, which had to stun the Celtics.

Young drained three 3-pointers in the final 3 minutes, 18 seconds of the game. They were clutch shots. But the Celtics also allowed him to shoot five free throws and penetrate with relative ease to score or set up his big men for layups. The Celtics had been good defensively in the first two games of this series, but the Hawks have found something, shooting 48.7 percent in the past three games with 48 total 3-pointers.

The Celtics have placed so much emphasis on stopping the Hawks from scoring in the paint, they have been vulnerable to the 3-pointer. Atlanta hit 19 in Game 5, including six in the fourth quarter.

It required a putrid final period, Young’s heroic play, and an abnormally quiet Tatum for the Hawks to win by 2 points. The Celtics need to make adjustments for Game 6, play as if they have been embarrassed in this series, and are desperate to move forward.

It shouldn’t have come to this, but now that it has, finish this series and prove you’ve learned from your previous blunders.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.