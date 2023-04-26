EMass boys’ lacrosse: Abington’s Hunter Grafton eclipses 100 career goals, headlines Players of the Week

Will Emsing, BC High — The Tufts-bound senior buried 14 goals across three wins against Duxbury (17-3), Reading (12-4), and Xaverian (15-7).

Hunter Grafton, Abington — The junior captain piled up 20 goals and six assists for the Green Wave in wins over Milton (20-12) and Middleborough (20-3). Grafton has led the Green Wave in scoring for the past three seasons and eclipsed the 100 career goals this week.

Cam Matthews, Acton-Boxborough — The senior tallied 13 goals and five assists in wins against Chelmsford (16-6)), Needham (17-6), and Weston (16-4).