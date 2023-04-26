Guardians’ pitching coach Carl Willis taken to hospital after dizzy spell before game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis was taken to a hospital after feeling light-headed prior to Wednesday’s game against Colorado.

Guardians manager Terry Francona said following Cleveland’s 4-1 win that he texted with Willis. Francona said Willis was undergoing tests.

“He gave us kind of a scare,” Francona said. “I mean, it’s hard to start a game when of your best friends, and they’re helping him through the dugout. It’s an unsettling feeling.”