Heather Walker, Celtics VP of public relations, dies at 51 after battling rare brain cancer

Heather Walker, the Celtics’ vice president of public relations, died Wednesday morning following a nearly two-year battle with cancer, the family announced. She was 51 years old.

Walker, who was hired by the Celtics in 2006, spent most of the last two years raising money to research glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, via her Move 4 Heather Challenge.

Participants in the Challenge were encouraged to take a photo or video of themselves either doing something on their bucket list or simply being active, make a donation to the Heather Walker Fund that was set up to benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and share the experience on social media while challenging three others to do the same. The fund raised more than $500,000 over two years.