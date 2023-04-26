Mariners’ lefthander Robbie Ray needs elbow surgery, out for season

PHILADELPHIA — Seattle Mariners lefthander Robbie Ray will have surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching elbow and will miss the rest of the season.

Seattle manager Scott Servais made the announcement before the Mariners played Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Ray, in the second season of a $115 million, five-year contract, was injured in his season debut against Cleveland on March 31 when he walked five. He threw 91 pitches over 3⅓ innings and walked five, one shy of his career high.