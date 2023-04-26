Seven risk/reward players who will determine how this NFL Draft unfolds

“We have five intriguing quarterbacks to kind of sort through, and there’s all sorts of information out there,” said NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. “It’s going to make for a fun night not knowing what’s going to ultimately happen with these quarterbacks.”

The Panthers are set to draft the smallest quarterback ever taken in the first round, let alone No. 1 overall. The most talented defensive player available has significant off-field questions. The most talented offensive player plays the position with the highest injury risk. And four other quarterbacks are projected to go anywhere from No. 2 to the late teens to potentially out of the first round.

One question has to be asked of every general manager in advance of Thursday’s NFL Draft: What’s your appetite for risk?

Seven players — five of whom are quarterbacks — serve as flashpoints in the first round. Their projections vary wildly from team to team, but they will be the linchpins that determine how the draft unfolds.

It starts at the top of the draft with the Panthers, who in all likelihood will take Alabama’s Bryce Young at No. 1. Even though that pick is settled, it comes with a lot of risk for Carolina GM Scott Fitterer and coach Frank Reich. Young is 5 feet 10 inches and played last year at 194 pounds, and no quarterback under 207 pounds has ever been drafted in the first round. (Young bulked up to 204 at the Scouting Combine but will have a hard time keeping it on.)

“We’ve had quarterbacks that did not have the ideal height, but they had the weight and they had the frame,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper said. “Bryce Young doesn’t have either. That’s why he’s an outlier, he’s a once-in-a-lifetime quarterback.”

The draft will get interesting with the Texans at No. 2. General manager Nick Caserio is 7-26-1 in his two seasons, has only Davis Mills and Case Keenum at quarterback, and is widely believed to be on the hot seat. Yet all the buzz is on the Texans skipping a quarterback at No. 2 and instead taking a pass rusher like Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson or Alabama’s Will Anderson.

“There’s a lot of smoke out there about them not taking one,” Jeremiah said.

There’s a thought that the Texans could take a pass rusher at No. 2 and then a quarterback at No. 12, but Caserio’s preferred QB may not be available at 12. Perhaps he feels he can trade up from 12 to get a quarterback, but it will be a lot easier for him to just take one when he has the opportunity at No. 2.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud would be Jeremiah’s choice, but there are questions about his scrambling ability and playmaking. Kentucky’s Will Levis is getting late buzz as the No. 2 pick, but there are concerns about his interceptions and decision making. Florida’s Anthony Richardson may be the best athlete ever to enter the draft at quarterback, but there are major concerns about his accuracy.

Stroud, Levis, and Richardson potentially could be taken with picks 2-4 if the Cardinals are able to trade the No. 3 pick. But other projections have Stroud falling down the top 10, and Levis and Richardson dropping all the way down to the mid or late teens, potentially as low as No. 19 to the Buccaneers.

Where will Will Levis end up? Wade Payne/Associated Press

“I have no feel on these quarterbacks where they end up going, which is going to make for a fun Thursday night,” Jeremiah said.

Three other players will serve as flashpoints. The first will be Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who could have been in the running for the No. 1 pick if not for off-field issues. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving in connection to a fatal crash Jan. 15. Carter also had questionable practice habits at Georgia and was too out of shape to finish his Pro Day workout in March.

But the driving incident won’t affect Carter’s availability this fall, and it would be a surprise if he got out of the top 10, with Seattle at No. 5 the trendiest landing spot.

“The football character stuff is concerning,” said ESPN’s Todd McShay. “But his game tape is exceptional. He’s the most dominant defensive player in this draft. Any time you can bring in a dominant interior player, it is invaluable in today’s NFL, and I’ll be shocked if he gets past 9 to the Bears.”

Another flashpoint will be running back Bijan Robinson, who could become the first offensive player from Texas drafted in the first round since Vince Young in 2006. Working against Robinson is his position; no running backs were taken in the first round last year, and only 12 have gone in the last 10 drafts.

Robinson, listed at 5-10 and 215 pounds, is considered the best running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018 who excels as a pass catcher. Yet Kiper doesn’t think he goes higher than the late teens.

“It’s hard to really find a place for Bijan because most teams already have a pretty good group of running backs,” Kiper said. “You don’t need to draft one in the first round.”

McShay is a little more bullish on Robinson, who has been linked to the Falcons at No. 8, the Eagles at No. 10, and the Lions at No. 18.

“He had 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns behind three true freshman linemen. It’s pretty remarkable,” McShay said. “I have him as the No. 2 player in the draft. I can’t speak highly enough about him. I think Philly should take him at 10, I don’t think they will, then maybe Detroit at 18.”

The final flashpoint in the first round will be Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was on his way to being a potential top-10 pick before tearing an ACL in November. Former Dolphins and Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum still likes Hooker as his favorite QB in the draft and would take him in the top five, but some projections have Hooker falling out of the first round altogether.

He’s a big, strong-armed pocket passer who had impressive production in two years at Tennessee. But he played in a simplistic offense, is old for a draft prospect (25), and likely won’t play in 2023 as he rehabs.

Hooker could be the perfect developmental quarterback for a team in the back end of the first round. Even if most teams have a second-round grade on Hooker, they may be tempted to trade into the back end of the first round so they can get him with a fifth-year option, which only applies to first-round picks.

“Yes, he’s 26 next January, but seeing his improvement and knowing he’s going to have a learning curve in terms of going from that scheme at Tennessee, I think that he could use a year [to develop],” McShay said. “I would draft him late in the first if you’re Minnesota or Seattle trying to trade back in.”

