Nick Senzel’s walkoff against Rangers ends Reds’ home run drought

Senzel hit a full-count slider off the yellow padding along the top of the left-field wall, ending the Reds’ streak of 79 innings without a home run since Kevin Newman’s second-inning drive against Tampa Bay on April 17. The eight games without a long ball were the most for the Reds since 1991.

Brad Mills’s sacrifice fly off Lucas Sims (1-0) tied the score in the ninth. Kevin Newman singled leading off the bottom half against Jonathan Hernández (0-1) and took second on shortstop Josh Smith’s throwing error.

Nick Senzel hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the ninth inning, stopping Cincinnati’s longest homerless drought in 32 years and giving the Reds a 5-3 win Wednesday over the visiting Texas Rangers and their first series sweep since last July.

Henry Ramos hit an RBI triple in the second and scored on Newman’s grounder to third. Nathanial Lowe hit a run-scoring double in the fifth and Adolis García tied the score with a sacrifice fly. TJ Friedl’s sacrifice fly put the Reds ahead, 3-2, in the bottom half.

Yusei Kikuchi, Blue Jays blank White Sox

Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) allowed four singles and struck out eight batters over 5⅔ innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run, and the Blue Jays beat the slumping White Sox, 8-0, to complete a three-game sweep in Toronto and extend Chicago’s losing streak to seven.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left in the fourth, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from White Sox righthander Michael Kopech (0-3). X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

Manager John Schneider said Springer will be reevaluated before Friday’s home game against Seattle.

Guardians’ Tanner Bibee earns win in MLB debut

Tanner Bibee struck out eight and allowed one run over 5⅔ innings in his major league debut and the Guardians defeated the Rockies, 4-1, to avoid a three-game sweep at Cleveland.

Bibee, a 24-year-old righthander, was called up from Triple A Columbus before the game.

Bibee gave up six hits, didn’t walk a batter and threw 91 pitches. He took a shutout into the sixth before Colorado scored on Kris Bryant’s RBI single.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer in the first and Oscar Gonzalez had an RBI double in the fourth for Cleveland.

Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis was taken to a hospital after feeling light-headed before the game.

Manager Terry Francona said following the game that he texted with Willis, who was undergoing tests.

Francona said Willis, 62, began feeling dizzy as he walked to the dugout from the bullpen where he watched Bibee warm up.

Zac Gallen extends scoreless streak in Diamondbacks’ win

Zac Gallen struck out 12 over 6⅓ innings and stretched his scoreless streak to 28 innings, leading the Diamondbacks over the Royals, 2-0, at Phoenix.

Gallen (4-1) gave up four hits and walked none. He struck out six straight batters in the fourth and fifth innings, one shy of the franchise record set by Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling, both in 2001.

The righthander hasn’t given up a run since April 4 against San Diego. Gallen’s only minor trouble came in the first inning when Vinnie Pasquantino and MJ Melendez singled with one out. Edward Olivares and Michael Massey struck out.

Evan Longoria gave Arizona a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a broken bat single that scored Emmanuel Rivera, who had an RBI single in the fifth.

















