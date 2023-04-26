No. 3 Milton baseball survives in extra innings to take down No. 8 Natick

A three-run top of the ninth, kickstarted by an RBI double from Owen McHugh and finished with a two-run single from Jack Finnegan, powered the No. 3 Wildcats to a wild extra-innings win over No. 8 Natick, 6-3, in a battle atop the Bay State Conference at Mahan Field.

So when they were down to their last out in the seventh against Natick, trailing 2-0, the Wildcats battled back to tie it. Even after taking the lead in the eighth and seeing Natick even the score in the bottom half, the Wildcats didn’t shake.

“With these guys, I’m confident no matter what the score is or what the situation is,” Milton coach Brendan Morrissey said. “They don’t shake. They just keep competing for each other.”

The Redhawks (6-1) scored the game’s first runs in the sixth after an early pitchers’ duel between McHugh and Natick starter Hank Beaudoin. Charlie Collins ripped a two-run single after back-to-back hits from Robert Farr and Will Fosberg.

But down to their final out in the seventh, the Wildcats got a clutch two-run triple from Harry Hinckle to tie it. Hinckle finished the day with four hits and two RBIs.

KJ Beckett put the Wildcats back in front in the eighth with an RBI ground-rule double, only for Natick to get their own clutch two-out hit in the bottom half. Jack Byrne delivered with a run-scoring double to center.

After a single from Hinkle in the ninth, Scott Longo and Jimmy Fallon were each hit by pitches to load the bases. McHugh’s double drove in Hinckle, and though Longo was thrown out at the plate, Finnegan brought a pair home by driving a single to the opposite field.

“Natick’s a great club,” Morrissey said. “They got us last year, so this was a big one for us. Two really good teams going at it, and I think it showed.”