Panthers avoid elimination by beating Bruins in overtime

Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, who robbed Brad Marchand at the third-period buzzer and allowed a trickler just wide on a David Pastrnak ripper in OT, stopped 44 shots.

Bruins ace Linus Ullmark’s misplay let Tkachuk clean up the garbage in front, ending a game in which the Bruins threw it all at the visitors to try to end their season.

Game 5 ended when Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk scored at 6:05 of overtime Wednesday night, denying the Bruins a closeout opportunity and extending this first-round series to Friday back in Sunrise, Fla.

The Bruins mashed the pedal, trying to end the Panthers’ season in Game 5, but went to overtime at 3-3.

In a back-and-forth third period, Taylor Hall tied it at 3 with a turnaround shot from the slot at 9:16. That was Boston’s 40th shot on goal, and it was Hall’s fifth goal in five games this postseason, a career high.

Before that, it was Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. The captain and his wingman, together again. Those two tied it at 2 at 4:33 of the third, working a gorgeous deflection on the power play.

Marchand paused at the top of the zone and put a shot-pass onto his running mate’s tape. Bergeron scored his first of the playoffs by tipping it into the sliver of available space past Bobrovsky. It was Bergeron’s 12th goal in a potential series-clinching game, passing Milan Lucic for the most by a Bruin.

Aaron Ekblad, penalized for tripping Hall, bowed his head and took a moment before leaving the box.

It wasn’t over then. Jakub Lauko, energetic but out of control, took his second penalty of the night and Sam Reinhart converted from the slot. It was 3-2, Panthers, at 5:14.

The Bruins had all the chances they wanted in Game 5. After Hall’s tying goal, the Panthers even put six skaters on the ice with 3:35 left, in a 3-3 game with their season on the line.

Rather than saddle coach Paul Maurice with Don Cherry-like ignominy, the Panthers snuffed it out. Marchand looked backdoor for Tyler Bertuzzi. Bergeron snapped one off the wing. Neither went.

With four seconds remaining in the third, Marchand went on a breakaway and fired, but Bobrovsky made a blocker save. That was No. 40 of the night for the Panthers netminder, his team outshot, 43-22, through 60 minutes.

The Bruins dominated the second period, outshooting the Panthers, 18-8, and controlling scoring chances, 22-9. They fired 38 shot attempts at Bobrovsky and allowed 16. They forced Bobrovsky to make 26 saves through two periods.

The Bruins were down, however, by a 2-1 score after 40 minutes. The opportunistic Panthers, in particular Carter Verhaeghe (two assists), took advantage of Bruins mistakes in the defensive zone.

In the first period, Anthony Duclair put the Panthers up, 1-0, on a misplay by Bertuzzi. The winger, playing a hard rim sent behind the Bruins’ net, seemed to be expecting Charlie McAvoy to be closer to him. He was not.

Bertuzzi’s bump pass to no one landed on the stick of Verhaeghe, who set up Duclair to bat it past a flailing Ullmark at 8:26. It was the first five-on-five goal the Panthers had scored in the first period of this series.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, trying to find the right combinations, started the second period with Hall-Charlie Coyle-Garnet Hathaway. Coyle drew a holding penalty, and Montgomery left his first-unit power play on the ice for nearly the whole advantage. It paid off. Marchand followed his own shot, which Bobrovsky dropped, and poked it home at 2:27.

That brought Marchand to 4-1–5 in five games this postseason. Outside of that goal, the Bruins’ power play (1 for 3 through 40 minutes) looked mostly listless, going shotless on one power play in the first period and landing five pucks on net during three opportunities.

The Bruins looked for the putaway in the second period, dominating play and controlling the puck for long stretches. But with 1:08 left, Sam Bennett jumped on another misplay by the Bruins, ripping a shot from the high slot past Ullmark (14 saves through two).

Ullmark made some sprawling saves early, the Bruins failing to have the sharp start they wanted. If Nick Cousins lifted a backhand with four minutes left in the first, with Ullmark on his side, it would have been 2-0. Ullmark also kicked out a Cousins two-on-one bid in the second, and he stepped up to clear the puck himself when it eluded Dmitry Orlov at the far blue line.

After their Game 4 strife, Ullmark didn’t get involved with Tkachuk. The Panthers drink-stirrer was booed whenever he touched the puck, and he drew the ire of Coyle during one post-whistle shove-fest. Other than that, it wasn’t an overly hateful affair, though returning hero Bergeron got the fans pumped when he laid into Ekblad on the forecheck in the first period.

