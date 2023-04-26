A Patriots mock draft: What they might do with their 11 selections

The only year Belichick didn’t pull the trigger on a trade during his New England tenure was 2004.

The Patriots have 11 picks in the NFL Draft, but that number likely will change several times as Bill Belichick is a noted deal-maker once the curtain rises on the three-day extravaganza, which begins Thursday at 8 p.m. in Kansas City, Mo.

Because deals are nearly impossible to predict — surprise sleepers always cause chaos in war rooms — all 11 picks will be chosen in this mockumentary.

We’re on the clock:

Round 1

No. 14 overall: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern.

After 33 straight starts at left tackle in the rugged Big Ten, the 6-foot-4-inch, 313-pound Skoronski could plug right into that spot in New England, teaming with left guard Cole Strange to protect Mac Jones’s blind side for the foreseeable future.

This move also would allow the Patriots to return Trent Brown to right tackle, a position he’s so adept at that edge rusher extraordinaire Von Miller once called him the best in the business.

Some evaluators have suggested Skoronski is destined to play guard, but his combination of explosiveness, balance, and smarts suggests he’s well-equipped to play on the outside.

Round 2

No. 46 overall: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU.

It might be a bit of a pipe dream to think Johnston will last this long, but it is possible, considering the needs of teams picking ahead of the Patriots on Day 2.

Johnston (6-2, 208) has excellent size, speed, and strength and uses those skills to consistently gain separation. He really excels after the catch — a problem area that New England needed to address.

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston might look good catching passes in Foxborough. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Round 3

No. 76 overall (from Carolina): Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State.

Adding another Kraft to New England makes sense here.

A wiry and athletic 6-4, 254-pounder, Kraft is another guy who can create a lot of extra yards with his shiftiness to avoid tacklers and power to run them over. This could be an apprentice-like season for Kraft, who could learn from established veterans Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.

Look for the Patriots to add a more traditional blocking tight end when the draft ends (perhaps North Dakota State’s 6-6, 263-pound Noah Gindorff).

Round 4

No. 107 overall (from LA Rams): Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss.

Perhaps it’s a little early to double dip at the position, but Mingo’s size (6-1, 220), aggressiveness, and gigantic mitts are hard to ignore.

He’s fluid and fearless going across the middle, and he consistently takes the fight to would-be tacklers. It takes some effort to get him to the turf.

No. 117 overall: Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse.

This is a deep corner class, and the Patriots likely will dip again later. Williams (5-10, 193) has nice size, light feet, and burst to stay with receivers throughout their routes.

A boundary corner, he is the only collegian to earn a pick-6 against Trevor Lawrence, and he has a nice special teams résumé.

No. 135 overall (compensatory): Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion.

One of the more intriguing prospects because of his size (6-6, 318), strength, and sneaky-smooth athleticism.

Played exclusively at right tackle for the Monarchs, but because of his quickness off the ball, he likely could kick inside. He took snaps at center during Senior Bowl practices and didn’t look out of place.

Round 6

No. 184 overall (from Las Vegas): Trey Dean III, S, Florida.

He was extremely productive throughout his five-year stay in the Swamp, collecting 259 tackles, 24 passes defensed, and 4 picks in 62 games. Has good size (6-2, 200) and strength (his 25 bench press reps topped the defensive back ticket at the Scouting Combine).

Plays an aggressive “boom or bust” style that can result in pass breakups (or turnovers) but also some missed assignments.

Perhaps Florida safety Trey Dean III could boster the Patriots secondary. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

No. 187 overall (from Carolina ): Habakkuk Baldonado, DL, Pitt.

A big-shouldered edge guy, the 6-4, 251-pound Baldonado (who grew up in Rome) has superb upper-body power and big hands, allowing him to rag-doll tackles and tight ends.

Baldonado doesn’t possess elite quickness, but he can set the edge with his strength and heavy hands.

No. 192 overall: Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU.

A smooth athlete with nifty footwork that allows him to mirror receivers and close on the ball quickly. The 6-foot, 212-pounder played 39 college games (the first 26 at Louisiana before starting 13 at LSU in 2022). Had 105 tackles, 26 passes defensed, and 3 picks combined.

Needs to become more of a wrap-up tackler after the catch (he’ll get coached up on this), but his ability to keep receivers close is special.

No. 210 overall (compensatory): Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah.

After three decent seasons with Florida, the 6-3, 225-pound Diabate transferred and exploded in his lone season with the Utes, collecting 13.5 tackles for a loss and 5 sacks.

He plays with speed and aggressiveness, and his instincts and quality presnap recognition — he played the Mike linebacker — suggest he’ll be able to play on and off the ball at the NFL level.

Round 7

No. 245 overall (from Buffalo via Atlanta): Holton Ahlers, QB, East Carolina.

A southpaw sensation? Ahlers (6-3, 227) threw for 13,938 yards and 97 touchdowns in 55 games for the Pirates. He also rushed for 25 scores.

He steps up in the pocket and on the big stage: Ahlers was named MVP of the Birmingham Bowl, the Hula Bowl, and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last season. Could find a niche role as a short-yardage weapon and help the Patriots prep for their dates with Tua Tagovailoa.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.