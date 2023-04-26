Red Sox drop series finale in Baltimore and slip back to .500

But Masataka Yoshida negated that blunder when he parked his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot, into the right-center-field seats off Orioles starter Tyler Wells in the second.

Until that frame, the only run against Tanner Houck was set up by an error in the first inning when second baseman Enmanuel Valdez couldn’t handle a sinking line drive by Adley Rutschman, putting runners on first and third with no outs.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox and Orioles were knotted at one apiece heading into the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday’s rubber match at Camden Yards.

The fourth inning, however, was marked by three consecutive hits against Houck — four total in the inning — that led to a three-run Baltimore lead. That shifted the contest, and the Sox eventually fell, 6-2.

The loss halted a string of three straight series victories for the Sox. It came after the Sox snapped the Orioles’ seven-game winning streak Tuesday.

The Sox went 10-9 over a 19-game stretch in as many days. Considering the injury bug that hit them during that span, they did well to stay afloat.

The error by Valdez was another example of just how thin the Red Sox are up the middle. It was Valdez’s third error in just three big league games.

The infielder isn’t known for his glove. That much was clear even before he began kicking the ball around at the big league level. But the injury to Yu Chang and Christian Arroyo’s nagging hamstring tightness have put the Sox in a jam (though it’s worth nothing that Arroyo eventually replaced Valdez at second Wednesday).

Kiké Hernández, who has had to shift back to shortstop, was comfortable at second base while Chang proved to be a valuable defender at shortstop.

The Sox had nine come-from-behind wins heading into Wednesday. They kept the pressure on the Orioles in the seventh inning while trailing, 5-2, but were unable to push across any runs with one out and two on.

The Sox had a first-and-second situation in the ninth, this time with no outs. But two strikeouts by Orioles closer Felix Bautista wrapped around an Arroyo fly out ended the chance at a 10th comeback win.

The Sox will have an off day Thursday and then begin a three-game set with the Guardians at Fenway Park Friday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.