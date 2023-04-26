Game 26: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

Jarren Duran had three hits, including his first career grand slam, as the Sox jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held on to snap Baltimore’s seven-game winning streak. Duran is back in the lineup for the 1:05 p.m. start, playing center and batting seventh.

And thanks to Tuesday night’s 8-6 win over the Orioles , the Red Sox will be going for the series victory in this afternoon’s rubber match at Camden Yards after the teams split the first two games.

The matinee marks the conclusion of a stretch of 19 games in 19 days. After the game, the Sox will head back to Boston and will have Thursday off before opening a seven-game homestand at Fenway, beginning with a three-game series against Cleveland, followed by four with Toronto.

A win today would give the Sox their fourth straight series victory, their most since winning seven in a row last June. Tanner Houck will be on the mound, looking to remain unbeaten on the season.

Lineups

RED SOX (13-12): Verdugo RF, Devers 3B, Turner DH, Yoshida LF, K. Hernández SS, Casas 1B, Duran CF, Valdez 2B, Wong C.

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-0, 4.29 ERA)

ORIOLES (15-8): Mullins CF, Rutschman C, Santander RF, Mountcastle DH, Henderson SS, Frazier 2B, O’Hearn 1B, Urias 3B, Vavra LF.

Pitching: RHP Tyler Wells (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Wells: Christian Arroyo 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-4, Kiké Hernández 1-5, Reese McGuire 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 1-1, Raimel Tapia 1-4, Alex Verdugo 0-6

Orioles vs. Houck: Adam Frazier 1-5, Austin Hays 2-5, Gunnar Henderson 0-2, Jorge Mateo 1-2, Ryan McKenna 1-3, Ryan Mountcastle 2-9, Cedric Mullins 2-10, Adley Rutschman 0-3, Anthony Santander 2-7, Ramón Urías 1-4, Terrin Vavra 1-2

Stat of the day: Opponents are batting .207 (6-for-29, 9 strikeouts) against Houck in at-bats ending with his slider.

Notes: In nine games since being recalled from the WooSox, Duran is batting .387, with five doubles and a homer, to go with 10 RBIs. … Houck allowed three runs on six hits over a career-high seven innings of a win against the Twins in his last time out. He struck out seven and walked one. He has as allowed three earned runs or fewer in 56 of his 57 outings, including each of his 24 career starts.… In his last start, Wells tossed a career-high seven scoreless innings against the Tigers on Friday, allowing just three hits while striking out five and walking one in a 2-1 Orioles win.

