Richard Bleier says Red Sox bullpen was the target of abuse from Baltimore fans

“Completely inappropriate,” Bleier said before Wednesday’s series finale. “I played here and that’s not the fan base I remember. It was something I’ve never seen before.”

The visitors bullpen during Tuesday night’s contest against the Orioles was a dangerous scene for Red Sox relievers — a scene that went beyond just typical fan banter and heckling. According to Sox reliever Richard Bleier, a fan tossed beer at the Red Sox and another spat on a staff member.

Bleier, who played for the Orioles from 2017-20, said the two incidents involved separate individuals, both of whom ran off. When asked if security did anything to stop the individuals, Bleier said there wasn’t much they could have done. The bullpen at Camden Yards is low, so fans are right on top of players.

“It’s unfortunate, for sure,” Bleier said. “Hopefully they’re doing things that prevent this from happening again. It’s definitely not acceptable.

“I’ve been in some rough areas in terms of bullpens where we’re, like, right in the middle of it, and I’ve never had that happen before.”

