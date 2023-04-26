‘A devastating day’ as media, sports figures pay tribute to Heather Walker

Sports and media figures paid tribute Wednesday to Heather Walker, the beloved Celtics vice president of public relations who died of a rare brain cancer at age 52. The Marblehead resident had spent much of the past two years working tirelessly to raise money for cancer research.
“Today is a devastating day for everyone in the Celtics community,” tweeted Jared Weiss, a Celtics reporter for The Athletic. “Heather Walker brought a warmth and energy to every room she walked into and we were so lucky to have her in our lives. I’ll always cherish every sarcastic joke, every belly laugh with Heather and miss her dearly.”
Advertisement
Today is a devastating day for everyone in the Celtics community. Heather Walker brought a warmth and energy to every room she walked into and we were so lucky to have her in our lives. I’ll always cherish every sarcastic joke, every belly laugh with Heather and miss her dearly. https://t.co/nYtjCw96VN— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 26, 2023
Walker, who was hired by the Celtics in 2006, spent much of the past two years raising money to research glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. The Heather Walker Fund, set up to benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raised more than $500,000.
Walker is survived by her husband, Stephen, and two young daughters.
Sharman Sacchetti, a reporter for WBZ-TV, tweeted that Walker was “extraordinary” and inspirational.
“Sending Heather’s family peace and comfort,” Sacchetti wrote. “An extraordinary woman who served as an inspiration to so many.”
Sending Heather’s family peace and comfort. An extraordinary woman who served as an inspiration to so many @wcvb https://t.co/wkJia8TsmO https://t.co/wkJia8TsmO— Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) April 26, 2023
The New England Patriots also mourned Walker’s death.
“We join the New England community in mourning the passing of Heather Walker,” the team tweeted from its officials account. “Our thoughts are with Heather’s family, friends and the entire @celtics organization during this difficult time.”
We join the New England community in mourning the passing of Heather Walker.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2023
Our thoughts are with Heather’s family, friends and the entire @celtics organization during this difficult time. https://t.co/rWHllrVJHE
The words of the Patriots organization were echoed by the Miami Heat basketball team, which offered condolences to Walker’s family, friends, and the Celtics.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Celtics Vice President of Public Relations Heather Walker,” the Heat organization wrote. “Our condolences and prayers are with Walker’s family and friends, and the @celtics organization.”
Advertisement
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Celtics Vice President of Public Relations Heather Walker.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 26, 2023
Our condolences and prayers are with Walker’s family and friends, and the @celtics organization.
Scott Souza, a Patch editor, shared a memory of Walker from 2007.
“My enduring Heather memory was seeing her gleefully shoot baskets for hours one day in 2007 when we were snowbound at the old Waltham gym into the night following a morning practice,” Souza tweeted. “We laughed about that day the last time we spoke a year ago. RIP, pal.
Alan Segel, a former sports reporter at WBZ Radio and ESPN Radio, on Wednesday recalled Walker’s relentlessly happy demeanor.
“She was a classy and wonderful person and when I covered the @Celtics she always had a smile,” Segel tweeted. “She fought valiantly against stage 4 glioblastoma but it was a fight she could not win. Heather will always be loved. RIP.”
Heather Walker will be missed. She was a classy and wonderful person and when I covered the @Celtics she always had a smile.She fought valiantly against stage 4 glioblastoma but it was a fight she could not win. Heather will always be loved. RIP 🙏🙏🙏 ☘️🏀☘️🏀☘️ #CELTICS https://t.co/OwMo8yYO2U— alan segel (@anmis) April 26, 2023
Elizabeth Pehota, a reporter and host for the New England Revolution, tweeted that Walker waged an “admirable” fight against cancer.
“My thoughts and prayers are with Heather Walker’s family, friends, & the Celtics. Her impact & fight in the face of glioblastoma was admirable. I participated in a #Move4Heather [charity] walk last year & it was clear she wanted to help others while battling her diagnosis. RIP Heather.”
My thoughts and prayers are with Heather Walker’s family, friends, & the Celtics. Her impact & fight in the face of glioblastoma was admirable. I participated in a #Move4Heather walk last year & it was clear she wanted to help others while battling her diagnosis. RIP Heather 🙏 https://t.co/KnY4ZAyFRE— Elizabeth Pehota (@pehota) April 26, 2023
John Chandler, a sports reporter in New York who previously worked at WEEI in Boston, described Walker as “a force” in his message of condolence.
“A wonderful person and professional who [was] just so good and always beyond helpful to me when I covered the Celtics for @NESN,” Chandler tweeted. “My heart is with her family and the Celtics.”
Advertisement
Heather Walker was a force. A wonderful person and professional who just so good and always beyond helpful to me when I covered the Celtics for @NESN.— John Chandler (@JohnChandlerNBC) April 26, 2023
My heart is with her family and the Celtics. https://t.co/k02po4rBBU
Boston Magazine contributor Matthew Reed Baker said Walker set the standard for press relations in the sports world.
“Heather Walker was the @celtics Public Relations VP, and she was the paragon of how our sports teams should deal with the press,” Baker tweeted. “She was always helpful, professional, smart, damn friendly —we’d talk about our kids as well as hoops. Gone at just age 52, she will be sorely missed.”
Heather Walker was the @celtics Public Relations VP, and she was the paragon of how our sports teams should deal with the press. She was always helpful, professional, smart, damn friendly—we'd talk about our kids as well as hoops. Gone at just age 52, she will be sorely missed. https://t.co/r2uD8XiCQs— 𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕨 𝕣𝕖𝕖𝕕 𝕓𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕣🤘😇🤘 (@mattyreedbaker) April 26, 2023
Walker was always welcoming, said Nick Coit, sports director for ABC6 in Providence.
“So sad about this news,” Coit tweeted. “Heather was such a bright light, a welcoming presence, a friendly face with the #Celtics. Treated everyone warmly & as we all saw during her battle, she was selfless. RIP Heather Walker. Thoughts with her family.”
So sad about this news.— Nick Coit (@NCoitABC6) April 26, 2023
Heather was such a bright light, a welcoming presence, a friendly face with the #Celtics. Treated everyone warmly & as we all saw during her battle, she was selfless.
RIP Heather Walker. Thoughts with her family. https://t.co/1xPMydfqWi
Adam Himmelsbach contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.