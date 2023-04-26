These Celtics want us to believe they learned their lesson from last season, but Game 5 giveaway proves otherwise

They tried putting away the game with contested threes. They slipped on defense, giving up easy buckets that ignited the demoralizing game-ending run; Marcus Smart decided he was going to try to strip Trae Young with the Celtics out of fouls and 15.8 seconds left.

They gagged Tuesday at TD Garden, with a chance to close out the Atlanta Hawks in five games and a double-digit lead with five minutes left. All the bad habits that have plagued the Celtics in late-game situations returned.

So much for the Celtics’ quest to prove they are different from last year’s team, that they’ve learned from their mental lapses, relaxing with big leads, and playing hero ball at the worst possible time.

Advertisement

And finally, the Celtics allowed Young to dribble up the floor in the final two seconds and sink a 30-footer for the win. The Celtics have proven to be the better team in most of their playoff series the past few years, but they are experts at reviving their opponents, giving them unneeded confidence because of their inability to play capable basketball in the final minutes.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Jayson Tatum spent the evening launching erratic 3-pointers. Smart made several miscues down the stretch and Joe Mazzulla didn’t make the necessarily defensive adjustments against Young. If De’Andre Hunter or John Collins hits big shots in the final minutes, that’s acceptable. But the Celtics can’t allow Young to score the final 14 points. That’s a coaching issue.

The 119-117 loss was damaging because it shouldn’t have happened. The Celtics led by 13 points with 6:10 remaining, and has been their reputation, they botched the final minutes with putrid play, defensive slippage, and allowing Young to maneuver wherever he wanted, believing his buckets were too little, too late, until they weren’t.

The Celtics should be embarrassed. They deserve all the criticism they’ll get over the next 36 hours from Shaq, Chuck, and Stephen A. They are watching the Milwaukee Bucks crumble in their series against the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. They know Joel Embiid will not be 100 percent in a potential conference semifinal matchup, and yet they can’t dispose of the seventh-seeded Hawks without their second-best scorer.

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics were rolling early -- the bench celebrates a first-quarter three-pointer -- but Boston lost a double-digit lead down the stretch. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Oh yeah, Dejounte Murray was suspended for Game 5, made the trip to Boston, and watched the game from the Ritz-Carlton, pleading for another opportunity to help extend this series. Well, he’ll get that chance Thursday, and the Celtics are to blame.

The “let’s just get ready for the next one” mentality can’t possibly be the best way to deal with this. Tuesday was supposed to be the next one. And the Celtics played a solid 42 minutes but were unable to shake the Hawks and then didn’t score for 3 minutes, 6 seconds late in the fourth quarter. They finished the game 1-for-7 shooting with four turnovers, a missed free throw, and a technical foul in the final five minutes.

The Celtics lose their poise. They lose their composure.

“If you don’t win, you don’t execute, then you lost your poise,” Mazzulla said. “I didn’t think we were poised and didn’t execute well.”

The Celtics are skilled at calling out their mistakes and admitting fault. But they can’t seem to stop these collapses in the moment. Derrick White’s layup gave Boston a 111-99 lead with 5:24 left.

The Hawks countered with buckets from Onyeka Okongwu and Collins before Mazzulla called a timeout. But that didn’t help. Collins came back with another jumper to cut the deficit to 6 and then Young took over. Atlanta is blitzing the Celtics dribblers and taking advantage of poor ballhandling.

Advertisement

The Celtics offense consisted of jumpers, lost dribbles, or illegal screens in the final minutes, and that has to be corrected. Smart will shoulder some of the blame but Tatum and Jaylen Brown also shrank in the moment.

“Up 12 in the fourth, we smoked the game,” Brown said. “Today we had a tremendous opportunity. We had control of the game for the most part and then Trae Young put on a hell of a performance in the fourth quarter. We had some bonehead plays, some fouls, gave them some opportunities to get going. We just let the game get away from us a little bit and they just hit shot after shot. You give a team life, you leave it up to chance and that’s what we did.”

As the Hawks celebrate, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart walk off the court stunned after the final horn. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

But there has to be a plan between now and Thursday to erase this disturbing trend. The Celtics are arguably the best team in the NBA when they’re playing well. And they’re average when they’re not. Other teams, such as the Nuggets, had a chance to close out their opponents with a Game 5 home game and Denver struggled at times but closed out the series. The Celtics are the only ones who botched their opportunity and added to the drama, boosted the Hawks’ confidence and increased the pressure to advance or risk being a summer laughingstock.

Advertisement

It’s up to the Celtics how much they really want to be great. They did for about 42 minutes on Tuesday and then completely fell apart, assuming Atlanta would be the first to fold. Instead, they were the first to crack, and it was an all-too-familiar sight.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.