Not many players would attempt a game-winner from 30-40 feet — but Trae Young is one of them

With the clock down to just 7 seconds in the fourth quarter and the Celtics clinging to a 1-point lead with a chance to close out their first-round series against the Hawks in five games Tuesday, Brown assessed the situation.

He was on an island, 30-plus feet from the rim, facing a player who has made his name in the NBA by firing from unfathomably far away.

Backpedaling from halfcourt with Trae Young sizing him up, Jaylen Brown was already in no man’s land.

“They didn’t need 3, they only needed 1,” Brown said.

It didn’t matter what the Hawks needed. The moment was about what Young wanted.

Young is more than comfortable in the deep end. During the regular season, he took 80 shots from the 30- to 40-foot range and made 26.

“I just had to trust in what I’ve done my whole life, and that’s shoot with confidence,” Young said.

Brown had to go through a mental checklist of all the things he didn’t want Young to have at that moment.

“Trae Young is pretty shifty getting to his right hand,” Brown said, “so that’s what I was looking to take away.”

Young took the inbounds in the backcourt, got Brown on his heels with three dribbles, then froze him with a hesitation.

Young wanted a layup, but he read the way Brown was guarding him.

“Jaylen was backing up pretty hard,” Young said. “I think he was expecting me to try to go by him and get to the basket and either get a layup or a floater or try to draw a foul.”

Instead of driving, Young stepped back to his left. He had all the space he needed to drill a 30-footer, seal a 119-117 win, and keep the Hawks alive for at least one more game.

“He stepped back, pulled one from the logo,” Brown said. “That’s a tough basket, tough shot in the playoffs.”

Young’s three was as rare as it was tough.

Since 1996-97, as far back as Stathead shot data goes, Young is only the second player bold enough to take — and make — a shot from 30 to 40 feet to tie or take the lead with five seconds or fewer left in the fourth quarter or overtime of a playoff game.

The only other player with that kind of shot on his résumé is Damian Lillard, a man so synonymous with long-range sniping that his nickname is “Logo Lillard.”

It was only four years ago that Lillard famously put the league on notice that shots once considered outlandish were now well within the realm of feasibility.

The Blazers were up, three games to one, against the Thunder in a first-round series. With Game 5 tied at 115 and the clock ticking down in the fourth quarter, Lillard dribbled the clock down, sidestepped to his right, and fired a 36-foot missile as the lights on the backboard lit up.

The shot was so surprising that Thunder All-Star Paul George flailed at the last second in an attempt to contest it. It didn’t matter. Lillard’s shot split the rim, sealed the win, and sent the Thunder home.

Still stinging, George didn’t hide his opinion of Lillard’s winner: “That’s a bad shot.”

Even though Lillard went 15 of 46 from the 30-to-40-foot range that year, George didn’t think he’d pull that shot in that moment.

“That’s a bad shot,” he repeated. “I don’t care what anybody says. That’s a bad shot. But hey, he made it. That story won’t be told that it was a bad shot.”

Years later, as players like Young and Lillard and Steph Curry began to normalize shooting range that was once outlandish, George backtracked a bit.

“These are shots that are well in their range,” George said at the 2021 All-Star Game.

Still, he couldn’t see himself taking a shot from that deep with an important game on the line. And despite Lillard’s signature shot in 2019 and Young’s shot Tuesday night, the rest of the league thinks the same way.

This season, 259 players took at least one 3-point attempt from 30-40 feet. Thirty-two players took at least 10. Lillard led the league with 112 attempts from that range. Young was behind him with 80. Jordan Poole let 57 shots fly. LaMelo Ball and Curry each had 52.

But in the playoffs, players don’t fire nearly as much. Only 27 players have taken a three from 30-40 feet in these playoffs. Before Tuesday, Curry (6), Young (6), Eric Gordon (3), Immanuel Quickley (3), Bogdan Bogdanovic (2), and Norman Powell (2) were the only players who had taken multiple threes from deep.

Narrow it down, and only 15 players have taken shots from that range in the fourth quarter. Young and Quickley are the only players who’ve done it more than once. The only players who’ve made shots from that deep in the fourth quarter are Young, Quickley, Curry, Dejounte Murray, and Jayson Tatum.

Young’s game-winner was special for a reason. Not every player can take that kind of shot, let alone make it with their season on the line.

Four years after George called Lillard’s bomb a bad shot, the reality is that it’s a shot defenses have to account for whenever that rare breed of shooter is on the floor.

That’s the unenviable position Brown found himself in Tuesday night.

“Maybe I could’ve forced him towards the basket a little bit more, if I could’ve picked him up a little bit better,” Brown said. “But maybe we shouldn’t have been here in the first place. But, tough shot.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.