Trae Young made a promise to his suspended teammate, and now Janet Jackson fans in Atlanta will have to wait a day

The NBA had disciplined Murray for bumping a referee in the final moments of Atlanta’s Game 4 loss on Sunday , forcing the Hawks, down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series against Boston, to stave off elimination, on the road, without one of their major sources of offense.

The chance that Young’s words would come true seemed slim.

Before Game 5 at TD Garden Tuesday night, Hawks point guard Trae Young had a message for suspended teammate Dejounte Murray : “See you for Game 6.”

Vegas had Atlanta as 12½-point underdogs. Even State Farm Arena wasn’t prepared to host Game 6 on Thursday, having scheduled a Janet Jackson concert for the same night.

Headed into tip-off, and after the first 44 minutes of action Tuesday, Young’s words seemed comically optimistic. But after the buzzer? They seemed prescient.

The Hawks managed to overcome a 12-point deficit with five and a half minutes to go in the fourth quarter, thanks to Young’s clutch 3-point shooting and Boston’s collective incompetence. Young scored Atlanta’s final 14 points — all behind the arc or at the free-throw line — to lead his team to a 119-117 victory and force a Game 6, as he said he would.

State Farm Arena then announced Thursday’s Janet Jackson concert has been rescheduled for Friday.

Young’s most important bucket was undoubtedly his game-winning three, leaving just 1.8 seconds on the clock for the Celtics. After inbounding with 7.3 seconds remaining, and the Hawks trailing by 1, Young intended to drive to the basket. But he noticed Jaylen Brown giving him plenty of space, and decided to hoist a shot from deep instead.

“Jaylen was backing up pretty hard — I think he was expecting me to try to go by him and get to the basket to get a layup or a floater or try to draw a foul,” Young said. “I just had to trust in what I’ve done my whole life and shoot with confidence.”

The ball swished through the net, prompting Young to rub his upper arms in celebration.

“I know what time it is,” said forward John Collins. “It’s ‘Ice Trae’ time. He does his thing. He’s clutch. He wants to be in those moments. And he wants the big shot.”

After Games 1 and 2, the Celtics seemed on their way to a sweep. Back-to-back underwhelming showings by the Hawks inspired little to no confidence that this series would require more than four games to complete. At the time, a 38-point, 13-assist stat line from Young seemed far-fetched.

When the Hawks won Game 3, their hot shooting made it easy to brush the performance off as one-off. When the league suspended Murray after Boston’s Game 4 win, the series surely seemed over to everybody outside of Atlanta.

The Hawks, though, didn’t bat an eye.

“Really, we didn’t talk about that,” said coach Quin Snyder. “We’ve been focused on ourselves. I think we have to be, to play well. If we find things externally to be a source of motivation, I don’t think you can rely on that.”

Three teams had an opportunity to close out their series on Tuesday night. All played in close games, but the Celtics were the only higher seed to collapse. Phoenix advanced over the Los Angeles Clippers (136-130), while Denver eliminated Minnesota (112-109).

The shift after Games 1 and 2 is obvious. The Hawks aren’t going to go away easily, even though the Celtics are still playing as if they will. Snyder credited his team’s mental toughness to continue competing, given the deficits both in Game 5 and in the series as a whole.

A series that once looked destined for a sweep is now headed to Game 6.

“Not that the games are less meaningful early, but I think, particularly for us, our guys start to experience what’s required at the level of intensity and consistency you have to play with over the course of a game and over the course of a series,” Snyder said.

“Now we have to — I wouldn’t say flush it — but we have to let it go and get ready for another one.”

