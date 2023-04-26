Wellesley boys’ lacrosse coach Jim Connolly has always focused on scoring goals, but preventing them has his attention these days

But in his sixth-year as head coach at Wellesley, Connolly is finding more joy game planning on the defensive side of the ball.

The son of legendary coach Steve Connolly set a state record with 523 points at North Andover from 2001-04 and became the only player to score in every appearance during his career at UMass.

His three senior defenseman — Jack Beggans, Chris Bertolini, and Grant Moffett — have been playing together since third grade, along with senior goalie Matt Malone. The quartet stabilized a Raiders defense that allowed just 4.6 goals per game last season, and held a streak of 22 consecutive games allowing single-digit goals prior to Wellesley’s 12-6 defeat to fourth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury in the Coaches Cup last week.

“Those four guys are really the secret to our success. Individually they’re all talented players, but the whole is even greater than the sum of the parts,” said Connolly. “I never thought I’d have this much fun coaching defense. It’s been a blast.”

These seniors don’t just play together every spring. They also play club lacrosse with Connolly’s program (Formerly Gorilla Lacrosse, now Freight Train), and they picked up short sticks the past few winters to compete in an indoor box lacrosse league with several other Bay State Conference rivals.

Malone, who made 11.8 saves per game in net last season, was actually the leading scorer in the 5-on-5 Mass Box Lacrosse league this offseason, leading Wellesley to a finals appearance against Natick.

“It’s good to get the stick skills going in the winter,” said Malone. “I think we learned a lot more bout the offensive side of the ball.”

All four seniors are students of the game, and neighbors, making it easy to meet up for informal film sessions ahead of their varsity matchups.

Once the action gets underway, the close defenders are ready to call signals during live play without direction from the coaching staff, often switching their slide protections or defensive schemes quickly enough to thwart an opposing attack.

“We have calls for almost everything during the game,” said Bertolini, who is headed to Georgetown next year.

“They’re based on the finer details that we notice on film and put into practice in the game, so we can adjust and exploit them to our advantage.”

Connolly and his staff are still very much involved in the process of defensive game planning, and the former star attack is a valuable resource for his defensemen.

“As an offensive mastermind, [Connolly] knows what he would do to try and shut down himself,” said Moffett, who is considering enrolling at Purdue for engineering.

“He knows the counters. He’s got so much experience, and he’s learned so much as an offensive player. If you sit and listen to him, you learn just by being around him.”

After losing to L-S in the Coaches Cup semifinals, Wellesley bounced back with a thrilling 4-3 win over Concord-Carlisle Saturday to secure third place in the tournament.

The Raiders (6-1) gave up two goals in the first few minutes, then blanked C-C until a lucky bounce gave the Patriots a goal in the final seconds to force overtime. Junior Austin Lynch, who is one of the more experienced players on a very young attacking line, buried the winner in double overtime.

“Defense is the strength of our team for now,” said Connolly, recognizing that he starts a freshman and two sophomores on the offensive half of the field.

“When I first started coaching high school, I noticed if you score over 10 goals, you’re winning 90 percent of your games. Conversely, if you hold the other team under seven [goals], same thing. Right now, we’ve got a better chance of holding teams under seven, so that’s kind of the goal.”

While all four seniors said they’ve received interest from Division III and even some Division I colleges, all four plan to pick their school based on academic opportunities, and play club lacrosse. Beggans is headed to Villanova, and Malone said he will decide this week if Syracuse is his best fit.

“We’re basically all going to our dream schools,” said Beggans. “So that makes this season more fun because it’s kind of our last time playing varsity, and it’s our last ride together. We’re going to try to make the most of it.”

Wellesley goalie Matt Malone (center) is flanked by stout defenders Chris Bertolini (left) and Grant Moffett. SARA BEGGANS

Quick sticks

⋅ Hingham held on for a 9-8 win over Lincoln-Sudbury Saturday to clinch the Coaches Cup for the second time (2018, 2023) since the tournament began in 2010. Norwell clinched the Chowda Cup for the first time with a 10-4 win over Westwood. In the first round of the Players Cup, BC High crept past Acton-Boxborough, 7-6, then rolled past Duxbury and Reading to win the tournament for the second straight year. Westford Academy won the inaugural Beantown Brawl Championship by virtue of an 11-9 win over Dracut.

⋅ Abington junior Hunter Grafton topped the 100-goal milestone with 10 goals and four assists in Tuesday’s 20-3 win over Middleborough . . . Scituate coach Mark Puzzangara reached 300 career wins between 12 years at Milton and 14 at Scituate when the Sailors topped Foxborough, 11-9, Saturday in a Chowda Cup consolation game.

⋅ On Wednesday night, Wakefield and Wilmington honored the military with a Salute to Service ceremony prior to their Middlesex League bout at Wakefield’s Landrigan Field. Donations were collected for veterans, currently enlisted soldiers, and those who plan to serve in the future.

Correspondent Zach Lyons contributed to this story.