Author readings around Boston April 30-May 6

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
- Jamie Harper and Heather Lang (”Supermoms!: Animal Heroes”) read at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Lincoln Peirce (”Big Nate: Nailed It!”) reads at 2 p.m. at Tenacre Country Day School at an event hosted by Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5, $13.80 for children, including a copy of the book).
- Brendan Slocumb (”Symphony of Secrets”) reads at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Leigh Gilmore (”The #Metoo Effect: What Happens When We Believe Women”) is in conversation with Hillary Chute at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
MONDAY
- Robert A. Gross (”The Transcendentalists and Their World”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, and free for members).
- Max Brallier (”The Last Comics on Earth: From the Creators of the Last Kids on Earth”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Kim Dower (”I Wore This Dress Today for You, Mom”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
- David Moinina Sengeh (”Radical Inclusion: Seven Steps to Help You Create a More Just Workplace, Home, and World”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Rory Power (”In an Orchard Grown from Ash”) is in conversation with C.L. Herman at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
TUESDAY
- Joel Richard Paul (”Indivisible: Daniel Webster and the Birth of American Nationalism”) is in conversation with Jan Saragoni at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
- Colleen AF Venable and Stephanie Yue (”Katie the Catsitter #3: Secrets and Sidekicks”) are in conversation at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Diana Urban (”Lying in the Deep”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe (Tickets are $5).
- Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro (”From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Chevalier Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $35, including a copy of the book).
- Maxim D. Shrayer (”Immigrant Baggage: Morticians, Purloined Diaries, and Other Theatrics of Exile”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Hanna Halperin (”I Could Live Here Forever”) is in conversation with Allegra Goodman at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Blair Hurley (”Minor Prophets”) is in conversation with Courtney Sender and Ilyon Woo at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Jarrett Lerner (”A Work in Progress”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
WEDNESDAY
- Chris Wiggins and Matthew L. Jones (”How Data Happened: A History from the Age of Reason to the Age of Algorithms”) are in conversation at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- Brendan Ballou (”Plunder: Private Equity’s Plan to Pillage America”) is in conversation with Simon Johnson at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store.
- Emily Franklin (”The Lioness of Boston”) is in conversation with Jessica Shattuck at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Angeline Boulley (”Warrior Girl Unearthed”) reads at 7 p.m. at Public Library of Brookline at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith.
- Shubha Sunder (”Boomtown Girl”) is in conversation with Grace Talusan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
THURSDAY
- Katie Cotugno (”Liar’s Beach”) is in conversation with Karen McManus at 6 p.m at Brookline Booksmith.
- Philip Zelikow (”Lessons from the Covid War: An Investigative Report”) is in conversation with Richard J. Hatchett and Kendall Hoyt at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store.
- Maria Sansone (”Oh $#!% What’s for Dinner?: No-Fuss Weeknight Recipes You’ll Swear by”) is in conversation with Colton Bradford at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6).
- Elizabeth Graver (”Kantika”) and Aaron Hamburger (”Hotel Cuba”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
- Morra Aarons-Mele (”The Anxious Achiever: Turn Your Biggest Fears Into Your Leadership Superpower”) is in conversation with Moshe Cohen at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Nicole Callihan (”This Strange Garment”), Tina Cane (”Year of the Murder Hornet”), and Matthew Lippman (”Mesmerizingly Sadly Beautiful”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees).
FRIDAY
- Cassandra Khaw (”The Salt Grows Heavy”) is in conversation with Paul Tremblay at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Aaron Sachs (”Stay Cool: Why Dark Comedy Matters in the Fight Against Climate Change”) is in conversation with Megan Kate Nelson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Becky Albertalli (”Imogen, Obviously”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
SATURDAY
- Linda Cutting (”A is for Always: An Adoption Alphabet”) reads at 11 a.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, free for members).
- Cathy Stefanec Ogren and Lesley Breen (”Pew!: The Stinky and Legen-Dairy Gift from Colonel Thomas S. Meacham”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Terry McMillan (”It’s Not All Downhill from Here”) reads at noon at Boston Public Library, Mattapan branch.
- Jamie Harper and Heather Lang (”Supermoms!: Animal Heroes”) read at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
- Carolyn Forché and Ilya Kaminsky (”In the Hour of War: Poetry from Ukraine”), Olga Livshin, Andrew Janco, and Maya Chhabra (”Today Is a Different War”), Amelia M. Glaser (”A Crash Course in Molotov Cocktails”), and Hanna Melnyczuk (”Don’t Close Your Eyes”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.