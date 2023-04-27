‘Falling Out of Time’: When a novel of loss took flight into song

David Grossman, Uri’s father, is Israel’s most celebrated novelist, a man often described as the conscience of his country. His son’s tragic death ultimately brought to life the 2014 novel “Falling Out of Time.” Written as a kind of parable of mourning, it is also a meditation on grief as personal exile. It centers on an unnamed man who, following the death of his son, leaves his home to go “there” — an unspecified place where perhaps he might find his son’s presence, or his memory, or the remaining fragments of his own life. In order to get “there,” he simply walks, and walks, in broadening circles around his home. He is eventually joined by other villagers who have also lost their children.

In 2006, staff sergeant Uri Grossman, an Israeli soldier, was killed while fighting in southern Lebanon. His loss has rippled outward, through the lives of those who knew him but also through successive works of art.

Advertisement

When the Argentine-born, Boston-based composer Osvaldo Golijov read “Falling Out of Time,” he knew he must somehow transform the novel into music. He did so with the help of an exceptional group of performers, many of them members of the Silkroad Ensemble. Golijov’s “Falling Out of Time” was premiered in October 2019. A recording followed. Then a pandemic. Now, a national tour. On the eve of its arrival in Boston for a performance April 30 in Symphony Hall, the Globe spoke via Zoom with both Grossman and Golijov — about the seeds of this work, its translation from words to music, the toll of grief, and writing as rescue.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Israeli writer David Grossman after being decorated with the Erasmus Prize 2022 at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on Nov. 29, 2022. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Jeremy Eichler: Let’s begin with the earliest stages of the musical work. Were you surprised, David, by the initial interest of a composer?

David Grossman: Actually, even when I was writing “Falling Out of Time,” I told my wife this book will not be complete until it will be composed [as music]. It is all just a suggestion for a composer. The fact is that once the book came out in Israel, people started to send me CDs with one or two poems they had composed music for. It aroused the need for artists to add something to it. And for me, that’s a great compliment. I was so lucky that Osvaldo read the book, liked it, and he felt the same way. He felt that he can fill up or even improve the written form into something higher and more delicate.

Advertisement

Osvaldo Golijov: I don’t think that it’s “higher” — I think it’s just different. And I am lucky and grateful to you. I have no idea why I had such a strong need to write this piece. Actually, I’ve realized almost all of my pieces of the last 40 years came about because of commissions; somebody had asked me for something. This is the first time ever that I asked someone if they would authorize me to use their words. This was different. It was just the first page where the man says, “I have to go there.” I feltIhad to go there musically. And the way the book is written, it was not like adapting a novel. It’s written in such a musical way. It’s almost a poem or a libretto already.

The Silkroad Ensemble performs Osvaldo Golijov's "Falling Out of Time" at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, Ore., Nov. 1, 2022. Jason Quigley

JE: How did you think about creating this specific music, Osvaldo, and choosing the instruments that would embody David’s words?

Advertisement

OG: I imagined that, in your case, David, there is something that was under the earth. Its roots came to you, you became the tree, and the words came through you as the branches and leaves. For me, the process was to enter the branches, to go all the way down to the earth, down to the roots if possible, and then come back with the music of those words. That’s how I understood my process, at least. Not to translate and adapt but to enter and then to emerge. The Centaur in the story [half-man, half-desk] says he will only understand this loss if he finds the right words. And then you found the words. I think my job as the composer was to go back through those words and find the sounds.

JE: David, I wonder if we could speak about your process of finding the right words, your experience of writing this book after such a tragedy.

DG: We lost Uri, our son, almost 17 years ago. Very soon after he fell, I felt that I wanted to write something, not to describe it, but to be in it. I had read several books on loss and grief, and some of them were very strong but always something was missing. I felt I need to write this with my words. I told my wife, Michal, if I was unfortunate enough to be thrown into this island of exile which is grief, at least I will try to map it with my own words, not words of others. And it is total exile, by the way, you are totally alone there, even two parents who loved and raised the same child, they are grieving in a different way.

Advertisement

JE: Osvaldo, you’ve called the work an anti-requiem, by which I think you meant that it’s not about a kind of ritual mourning so that one can simply go on with one’s life. It’s about having the courage to enter the space of loss, to dwell there, to work through the pain.

OG: Yes. I think David’s work is always a refusal to act as expected. It’s a work of resistance to formula. You had the courage to enter the Kaddish [the traditional Hebrew prayer for the dead] and make it for Uri. That to me is the essence of your work. You see the individual soul and refuse to comply with mass formulas.

DG: I remember, after the shiva, the seven days of lamenting, I immediately got into my car and drove to the place where I write. I was able to be there only 15 minutes before I ran out. The next day only 15 minutes again before it suffocated me and I ran out again. Gradually, I was able to sit there for six or seven hours, and when I finished those hours, I didn’t even want to go outside. I didn’t want to be exposed to the world, the brutality and vulgarity of the world. Because I felt totally naked.

Advertisement

And I discovered something that I hadn’t known in that depth until then. It’s that writing for me is something that is vital, it’s a rescue, an existential rescue. I’m not talking about writing good or bad — just the act of creating, the need to infuse my characters with warmth, and memories, and love, all those things. The need to do that brought out for myself those qualities that I felt had vanished forever.

JE: On the other end of this experience, David, you traveled to Holy Cross, in Worcester, in 2019 to hear the musical work as it was first coming to life. What do you remember about that encounter?

DG: I’m just a lover of classical music, not an expert at all. But to see how the music was being created in front of my eyes and ears, suddenly I felt that my book is being brought back to me in another way. Something that I hoped would happen, did happen. It became a book for voices. And the voices were enveloped by music. And suddenly, I understood how music is even more precise than prose.

FALLING OUT OF TIME

Presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston in association with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. April 30 at 2 p.m. in Symphony Hall, www.bso.org

Conversation was condensed and edited.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.