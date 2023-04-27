Local bestsellers for the week ended April 23

2. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

3. Romantic Comedy Curtis Sittenfeld Random House

4. Pineapple Street Jenny Jackson Pamela Dorman Books

5. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

7. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

8. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

9. Homecoming Kate Morton Mariner Books

10. Small Things Like These Claire Keegan Grove Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir Maggie Smith Atria/One Signal Publishers

5. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them Timothy Egan Viking

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

9. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age Katherine May Riverhead Books

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

4. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

5. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Penguin

6. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

7. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

9. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine Books

10. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow Picador

5. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

8. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar Cheryl Strayed Vintage

9. Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility Rebecca Solnit (Ed.) and Thelma Young Lutunatabua (Ed.) Haymarket Books

10. Riverman: An American Odyssey Ben McGrath Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 23. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.