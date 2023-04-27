In Lucinda Williams’s memoir, lessons of compassion

When I called Lucinda Williams to talk about her new memoir, one word kept coming up: compassion.

The singer-songwriter’s page-turning memoir, “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You,” feels like a shared trip to the therapist’s couch, with the stories-behind-the-songs, and the lovers and crushes who inspired them.

Born in Lake Charles, La., to the late poet Miller Williams and Lucille Fern Day, Williams, 70, says her earliest years centered on her mother’s battles with mental illness and alcoholism.

Williams said she hopes readers take one thing away from the book: “That I was compassionate towards my mother. She was mentally ill, but it’s a disease, just like a lot of other things. My dad was very compassionate and loving towards her. She knew we cared about her.”

As an adult, Williams learned her mother had been sexually molested by family. “Bus to Baton Rouge” is about visits to her mother’s childhood home.

“My dad taught me compassion,” said Williams. “His poem, ‘Compassion’ — I made a song out of it — it’s a beautiful poem: Who knows what’s going on down there? Where the spirit meets the bone.”

After a stroke in 2020, Williams is busy these days — with the release of her book, a new album, “Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart” (June 30), and a tour that brings her to the Cabot in Beverly for a sold-out show Friday.

I called Williams — who lives in East Nashville with her husband, Tom Overby — for a wide-ranging interview about childhood memories, her bond with her father, and songwriting.

Q. I was surprised to learn how many songs are lifted almost exactly from your life.

A. I started realizing that, in order to be compassionate about the character, you need to be in there. Some people I write about in my songs are kind of f-ed up. I don’t want it to sound like I’m criticizing them. [But] if I put myself in there, it makes it easier.

Q. Are there any songs you feel are totally about you?

A. “Passionate Kisses.” “Metal Firecracker.” That was me: the victim [laughs]. But I don’t like to do that too much. I’m not a fan of that kind of songwriting.

Q. Your dad pointed out that you’re the kid crying in the backseat in “Car Wheels On a Gravel Road.”

A. Yeah. I consciously did not realize I was writing about myself. But my dad recognized me. It was a bittersweet moment: He came backstage and told me he was sorry. I said, “What do you mean, Dad?” He said, “That new song, you’re the child in the backseat.” It just blew my mind: Wow. It was me. Some people don’t realize how transcendent writing can be. Words come tumbling out from some other place.

Q. Exactly. Your dad told you about your mom locking you in the closet once. Do you remember that happening?

A. [Not] consciously, but my dad was a big fan of psychoanalysis. He loved Freud. As a teenager, when I’d get into moods, he’d say, “Well, honey, it’s not your fault. You were locked in a closet when you were 3.” Of course, therapists love it when I bring that up. They have a field day with that one.

I tried to write it so that it didn’t sound like this big abusive thing. It’s not like that movie with Sissy Spacek [“Carrie”] “Mother let me out!” I was probably throwing a temper tantrum. Maybe it was just for one minute while she gathered herself. I prefer to think of it that way.

Q. You compare your mom, some of her struggles, to Sylvia Plath.

A. Sometimes we need to do that, to understand things better. Part of [her] challenge was medication. The side effects were horrendous. She wouldn’t take them sometimes because of that, then she’d spiral. The thing that kept me together was my dad was compassionate. He’d say, “It’s not her fault. She’s not well.” Compassion. It’s a big thing.

Q. You wrote you believe you survived because of your bond with your dad.

A. I bonded with him at an early age. He’d comfort me, explain things to me. I looked up to him.

Q. You also talk about your OCD, which started around the time your dad got together with [your stepmother].

A. Around that time. I was about 12. My dad said, “Well, you might have gotten it from me; I have it too.” So once again, he made me feel better.

Q. As a kid, you said it manifested in picking your skin, but it sounds like later, it was more cleaning?

A. Yeah, the germ thing. OCD is a form of anxiety. I worried about putting it in there, because people use it so loosely. But if you really have it, it disrupts your life. You don’t talk about it all the time.

Thank God for hand sanitizer. As long as I have that little spray, I’m okay. [laughs]

Q. Growing up, your dad’s literary parties influenced you.

A. I wanted to paint the picture — the excitement of having all those people around, the friendships that were built. When [poets] came through town, they’d come over, talk and drink and visit, listen to music. I had a front-row seat.

Q. You also loved going to Bread Loaf [Writer’s Conference].

A. That was the most magical place because that world intensified even more. It was this beautiful setting in Vermont, like a music festival but with writers.

Q. I can’t believe that when you were at RCA, you worked with a guy who hadn’t even heard of Bob Dylan’s “Blonde on Blonde.”

A. Right? That’s the problem: A lot of people don’t really have the knowledge they need. They might be good with numbers. There’s some good people in the business who are music-oriented — I’ve been fortunate to work with some. The guy who didn’t know “Blonde on Blonde” — I couldn’t believe it. But it made for a good story, bless his heart.

Q. “Three Days” was inspired by Ryan Adams.

A. Yeah [laughs]. I decided to put a little bit of that kind of thing there. I didn’t want to get too personal, but I knew everybody wanted some dirt.

Q. [Laughs] The title of the book is from the song you wrote about your relationship with [then bandmate] Roly Salley. Was there a specific reason you picked that as the title?

A. I don’t know, somebody suggested it.

Q. OK. [laughs] You have a funny moment in there — funny now, probably not then — when one of your songs ended up in a porn movie because of a business deal.

A. I got a call from my friend John T. Davis. He’s a music journalist in Austin. He’d gotten a call from somebody who watched that porn movie and recognized my song. John T. told me: Your song is in this movie, “All American Girls in Heat Part 2.” Part 2. I was just utterly shocked. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. I thought, oh my God, people are gonna think horrible things about me. But nothing happened, nobody even knows about it. Well, now they do.

Interview was edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

