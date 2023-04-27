At MoMA, a free and fluid Georgia O’Keeffe

NEW YORK — There are few things more reliable than the crowd-drawing prowess of Georgia O’Keeffe. Death, certainly. Taxes, at least for most . So it was hardly a surprise to find the galleries stuffed full recently at “Georgia O’Keeffe: To See Takes TIme ,” newly opened at the Museum of Modern Art. It does take time, truly, to absorb the delicate compositional wonder of most of the 120-plus works here, many of them small and on paper; but a little space would be nice, too. To carve a moment with almost any of them required lining up and waiting your turn, the art-world equivalent of renewing your license at the RMV.

That’s the thing about O’Keeffe: However much — or even little — any of us has seen of her work, we feel like we know her, that iridium-rare artist of any era whose presence in popular culture is as constant as the air we breathe. That’s partly by her own design: Her long last act on the high desert of New Mexico wasn’t just a creative pursuit but also an endeavor to spin a myth that would outlive her. No artist I can think of drew — and welcomed — press like O’Keeffe did in those late years, whether The New Yorker or Architectural Digest, the latter of which fixated on her austere aesthetic in both fashion and home decor.

O’Keeffe, who died in 1986 at 98, curated a persona that transcended mere artist; in today’s lingo, she might be described as an influencer, and one with exceptional durability. In 2016 and 2017, she was the subject of an exhaustive touring retrospective of her work; and at the same time, another on her decor choices. Concurrently, a cookbook in her name came to market. Picture, say, Edward Hopper, turning that trifecta. You can’t.

Georgia O’Keeffe’s “No. 12 Special,” 1916. Charcoal on paper, 24 x 19″. The Museum of Modern Art, New York. Gift of The Georgia O’Keeffe Foundation, 1995. The Museum of Modern Art, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum/Artists Rights Society

All the padding around the O’Keeffeian legend can be both overinflating and misleading. “To See Takes Time,” organized by Samantha Friedman, MoMA’s associate curator of drawings and prints, with Laura Neufeld, the museum’s associate paper conservator, extracts a sliver of O’Keeffe’s prodigious output to offer a fresh take. The exhibition cuts through the mythologies, some of them hardened to cliche (her disembodied animal skulls floating above the dusty ochre mesas of the Southwest; her flowers, read, to her dismay, as pictorial allegory for genitalia), to disinter Georgia O’Keeffe, the painter, from the messy heap of pop culture. It’s as clear-minded, revealing, and intimate a display of her work as I’ve ever encountered.

I’ll admit this is partly because of the media it favors. O’Keeffe’s major oil paintings, at least for me, often feel overworked and turgid, heavy with intent. The pieces here are charcoal, pastel, graphite, and especially watercolor, and carry no such load. The watercolors in particular are brisk and immediate, with O’Keeffe’s intentions liquid and slippery and only partially realized. They’re the visual equivalent of the artist thinking out loud, clearing her throat, and starting again.

Favoring fast media might not seem a fit with a show predicated on slow looking, but not so. The exhibition is methodical about process and material; it unveils O’Keeffe’s fluid and spontaneous impulses, and the evolution of her ideas. The step away from her famous paintings reveals something core to O’Keeffe’s being as an artist, a “fever for painting and drawing,” as she once wrote to her confidante Anita Pollitzer, doing the same thing “over and over again until it gets to be sort of a mania.”

Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Evening Star,” 1917. Watercolor on paper, 13 3/8 x 17 11/16”. Yale University Art Gallery. The John Hill Morgan, B.A. 1893, LL.B. 1896, M.A. (Hon.) 1929, Fund, the Leonard C. Hanna, Jr., Class of 1913, Fund, and Gifts of Friends in Honor of Theodore E. Stebbins, Jr., B.A. 1960. Richard House/Yale University Art Gallery, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum/Artists Rights Society

The show prioritizes her fluid experiments, realized in series; it’s spectacularly conceived, with series after series arranged in jewel-like clusters. One brilliant grid of eight paintings, “Evening Star,” all made in 1917, tracks from the artist’s first tentative stains on paper to deliberate brush strokes all the way through to the final piece, a radiant beacon consumed in a wash of soft crimson, pink, and black.

O’Keeffe, who grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and then taught art at a public school in Texas, moved to New York in 1918, right in the middle of American Modernism’s first bloom. It’s a fascinating bit of biography: While teaching in Texas, she had made a series of rough, swooping charcoal drawings, which she sent to Pollitzer in New York in 1916.

Pollitzer took them to the 291 gallery, run by the photographer Alfred Stieglitz, which had become a hub of the new American avant garde. Stieglitz, impressed, hung them without O’Keeffe’s permission, an affront severe enough that she decided to admonish him in person. The rest, as they say, is history. They became lovers, then husband and wife, and finally, estranged, when his philandering ways pushed her past the brink. Along the way, they nurtured a movement with artists including Arthur Dove, John Marin, and Marsden Hartley that for the first time carved a uniquely American place in the rising tide of international Modernism.

Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Blue Hill No. II,” 1916. Watercolor on paper, 8 7/8 × 11 15/16″. Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe. Gift of Dr. and Mrs. John B. Chewning. Georgia O’Keeffe Museum/Artists Rights Society

It’s especially gratifying to see some of those charcoals hanging here, in the entry gallery; they’re the genesis of so much, whether in O’Keeffe’s oeuvre or in American art writ large. “Early No. 2,” from 1915, rears up and crests like a wave; “No. 12 Special,” 1916, a variation on the same form, evokes a curling fern, poised to bloom.

That O’Keeffe was toying with abstraction when the concept, or even the term, had barely gained a foothold in the art world feels significant; so, too, does the fact that her evolution took her away from it and on to the surer footing of landscape and still life. But those early experiments are thrilling: A pair of small watercolors on paper bleed red and blue into one another, trading dominance between them (”Red and Blue No. 1″ and “Red and Blue No. II,” both 1916). More desolate is “Untitled (Abstraction),” from 1916, a fiery little watercolor of angry crimson being swallowed by darkness.

Installation view of “Georgia O’Keeffe: To See Takes Time,” on view at The Museum of Modern Art, New York through Aug. 12, 2023. Jonathan Dorado/The Museum of Modern Art

As O’Keeffe became O’Keeffe, I have to wonder if she started to feel constrained by expectation, to stay within the lines of her carefully crafted persona. In this show, filled with what might be seen as minor works, there’s none of that; it’s bursting with the joy of making, again and again (“there is a fascination about trying,” as she wrote to Stieglitz, from Texas, after their first meeting.

The show, loosely along the timeline of her life, bogs down a little in the final space, where some of her larger oil paintings feel thick as mud after the breathless delight of her brisk, liquid experiments throughout. “It Was Yellow and Pink III,” from 1960, an oil painting of an aerial view of a river and its tributaries — mustard-tinged water, fleshy-colored ground — feels rigid and lifeless, after all that. But it’s paired with a charcoal sketch from a year earlier, the same exact forms sketched out in soft swipes of black and gray. It has the same immediacy as her sketches and watercolors from decades earlier, and reveals the truth of an artist who was forever in the moment, instinctive and free-spirited to the last.

GEORGIA O’KEEFFE: TO SEE TAKES TIME

Through Aug. 12. Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., New York, N.Y. www.moma.org, 212-708-9400

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.