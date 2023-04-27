The mystery of Connie Converse

For Fishman, it was like divine intervention. “The song swallowed me,” he writes in his new book, “To Anyone Who Ever Asks: The Life, Music, and Mystery of Connie Converse.” “The party froze. The room disappeared.”

“You may think you left me all alone,” the woman trills, weirdly detached. “But I can hear you talk without a telephone.”

It was at a holiday party in late 2010 when Howard Fishman first heard the music of Connie Converse. One woman’s courtly voice, accompanied only by her soft fingerpicking on acoustic guitar. She’d recorded the song in her own kitchen, back in the 1950s.

Connie Converse in 1958. The Musick Group, Heroic Cities LLC

He had to find out more about this phantom voice from the past. Here was a New Hampshire native whose name he’d never encountered, singing original songs that echoed the traditional ballads of the pre-industrial British Isles, while simultaneously foreshadowing the gentle, poetic, self-reflective “singer-songwriter” mode that no one else would be doing for another decade or more. The fact that this person vanished in the mid-1970s, never to be heard from again, only compounded Fishman’s interest.

A musician himself, he embarked on a pursuit of this evanescent figure — and spent the next dozen years on that trail. “To Anyone Who Ever Asks,” a hefty book packed with detective-level details about a Renaissance woman whose work passed through this world all but unnoticed, is to be published Tuesday.

Howard Fishman. david doobinin

Even after spending such a big chunk of his own life immersed in the modest output of an unknown musician, “it still hasn’t lost anything for me,” Fishman said on a recent Zoom call. “One reason I still get so emotional listening to her music may be that I can only do it in small quantities. It’s not like I’m listening to Connie Converse every day — I’d be a mess.”

The homemade songs Fishman heard at that party had just been released for the first time, in March 2009, on a tiny record label cofounded by Dan Dzula, a sound editor and audio engineer who first heard one of Converse’s songs on a public radio station in New York City. The guest that day on David Garland’s “Spinning on Air” show was an illustrator named Gene Deitch, an amateur recording enthusiast who had captured Converse on a reel-to-reel tape machine at a time when she was performing her songs in private homes for a small, bohemian circle of friends.

Dzula heard that broadcast in a car in 2004, 50 years after its recording. It haunted him for years, until he finally tracked down Deitch. That led to an introduction to Converse’s brother Phil, who gladly granted permission to release the posthumous album “How Sad, How Lovely.”

Cover of Connie Converse's "How Sad, How Lovely." The Musick Group, Heroic Cities LLC

“I wish Connie had fulfillment in her own life, in her own time,” Dzula said in a phone conversation. “But there’s something very inspiring and beautiful to me about artwork that exists just for itself. . . . It’s not a commercial tool, one more cog in the industrial machine. It just is.”

Elizabeth Eaton Converse was born in Laconia, N.H., on Aug. 3, 1924. Raised in and around Concord, she was the product of a starchy old-New England family with more than its share of secrets and shame, according to Fishman’s reporting.

“It made her who she was,” he said, “in terms of the sensibilities that she was exposed to through the home she lived in, and their very strict, Puritanical sort of mind-set.” She had “an intense desire,” he said, to become her own person.

Connie Converse in 1959. The Musick Group, Heroic Cities LLC

Fishman grew up in West Hartford, Conn. After studying theater at Vassar College, he spent several years in New Orleans, playing music on the streets and in clubs, before relocating to New York. He can relate to Converse’s craving to outgrow her upbringing.

“My feeling was the same as hers was growing up in New England — I couldn’t wait to get out of there,” Fishman said. “Not New England, per se, but the particular kind of New England that we grew up in.”

Walter Cronkite and Connie Converse on CBS' "The Morning Show" in 1954. The Musick Group, Heroic Cities LLC

His book documents much more than just his subject’s short-lived flirtation with a recording career that was not forthcoming. Besides the surviving tapes, her sole claim to fame was an appearance she made in 1954 on a CBS program called “The Morning Show,” hosted by a journalist then new to television named Walter Cronkite. Fishman couldn’t find anyone to explain how that odd pairing came to be. Converse appears never to have performed anywhere in public.

The book follows Converse to Ann Arbor, Mich., in the 1960s, where she lived near her brother’s family and became involved in an academic world that was planting the seeds of a cultural revolution. A generation older than her colleagues at the Journal of Conflict Resolution and, later, at an innovative continuing-education program, Converse was, Fishman thinks, born at the wrong time.

In particular, she wrote about race relations and police brutality — subjects, he noted, “that seem like they could be taken from the front pages today.”

But the real legacy she left behind was the music. Dzula’s 2009 release and a reissue six years later are both out of print, but he says he’s working on another Converse revival to coincide with the publication of Fishman’s book. He expects to release some surprise tracks on streaming services in early May, and is making plans to announce the next official reissue campaign.

Connie Converse in 1958. The Musick Group, Heroic Cities LLC

Dzula has been awaiting the publication of Fishman’s book almost as eagerly as the author has.

“We are all now much more informed about what her life was like, and what her frame of mind may have been at various points. And that means a lot to me.”

When he first introduced the world to Converse’s music, in 2009, Dzula worried that her story was being “oversimplified”: “There was this misconception that she didn’t find success as a songwriter, so she disappeared. But there’s no direct line between those two things.”

As some of Fishman’s interview subjects attest, in her later years Converse struggled with her mental health. Her drinking became worse; she neglected to care for herself.

Phil Converse, before his own death in 2014, was resigned to the notion that his sister likely committed suicide. Turning 50, she drove away from Michigan in August 1974, claiming she was ready to start a new chapter. She was never heard from again; no trace of her Volkswagen Beetle was ever found.

Connie Converse in 1955. The Musick Group, Heroic Cities LLC

However the life of Connie Converse came to its end, Fishman’s book suggests that she lives on as a representative for countless others whose creativity never quite received the acknowledgment they deserved.

“Not to sound trite or cliche, but the biggest thing Connie Converse seemed to be missing in her life was connection, with other people and with herself,” he said.

Over the years Fishman has adopted a shorthand method of describing Converse’s music to curious inquirers. It is, he’ll say, a combination of George Gershwin, Bob Dylan, and Charles Ives.

“You can write and talk about music all you want, but you really have to hear it to get it,” he said. For him, Converse’s music is stamped with authenticity and originality. She sounds like no one else.

“There’s no obstacle between us and her. It’s just her, her feelings, her guitar, her voice, and us,” Fishman said. “There’s no recording studio, no backing tracks, no other musicians — just this incredibly direct artistic expression.

“For whatever reason for me, and I know I’m not alone, it just has this incredible impact when you hear it.”





