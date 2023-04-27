Pixies set to perform in Boston this summer

Boston-born rock band the Pixies on Thursday announced a multi-leg North American tour, which includes one stop in Boston — the band’s first time performing in the city since 2018.

The band will take the stage at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 8. The 2023 World Tour is in support of the latest Pixies album “Doggerel,” released in September. Rock bands Franz Ferdinand and Bully will open the show.

Considered one of the pioneering alternative rock bands of the 1980s, the Pixies inspired the sounds of legendary artists from Nirvana to Radiohead to Pearl Jam. The band’s songs include “Where Is My Mind,” “Wave of Mutilation,” and “Here Comes Your Man.”