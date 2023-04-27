Customers suspect issues with a fifth Vantage Travel cruise

Whether the Ocean Explorer ever made it to Boston on Thursday was unclear. The vessel was sighted in Provincetown on Wednesday, according to a Globe reader who passed along the information in an e-mail.

The Ocean Explorer was supposed to take aboard as many as 160 passengers in Boston on Thursday for an 11-day cruise to Montreal, according to a temporary website set up by Vantage after a “data systems incident” last week took down its regular website and call center.

Vantage Travel, a Boston company that has canceled at least four cruises since April 1, has apparently either canceled, delayed, or diverted a fifth, as a ship that was supposed to leave Boston Thursday remained docked in Gloucester, according to the online cruise tracking website cruisemapper.com .

Advertisement

But by Thursday morning, the ship was in Gloucester Harbor, where it remained until as late as 7:45 p.m., according to cruisemapper.com. The Boston to Montreal cruise does not ordinarily stop in Gloucester, according to a description of the usual itinerary online.

Vantage, on its temporary website, lists three cruises, all set to begin on dates ranging from Thursday to May 8, that “are expected to embark as scheduled.”

One person scheduled for the May 8 Mediterranean cruise, said Vantage called her Thursday afternoon to confirm her cruise and her flight to Italy.

The company has released virtually no information since Tuesday, when it set up the temporary website. Company officials have also remained unavailable for comment since then.

As of Thursday, the regular website had been down for more than a week, and customers were finding it difficult to retrieve the thousands of dollars they had sunk into their vacations.

Vantage’s spokesman, George Regan of Regan Communications, on Thursday said he no longer represents Vantage, which has been a Boston travel business mainstay for 40 years.

Advertisement

In a Globe story published Wednesday, Regan was quoted as saying that he asked company representatives for updated information on behalf of the Globe but did not get a response.

Two days earlier, Regan had released a statement on behalf of Vantage saying the company had hired a “leading national forensic firm” to investigate the data security incident, which Regan described as a “possible ransomware attack.”

“Be assured that Vantage Travel is committed to solving this problem quickly and effectively to ensure the protection and privacy of our valued customers and staff,” the statement said.

“We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” it said.

In informing customers of last-minute cancellations of at least four cruises, Vantage allegedly cited different reasons, including the data security incident, the ship being in drydock for repairs, “some boat damage issues,” and, in the case of a scheduled cruise on the Nile in Egypt, security concerns.

The explanations drew some skepticism from would-be travelers.

“First the boat is broken, now they are hacked?” asked one jilted traveler.

“I’d like to see more proof that the ship was actually in drydock, and why that would happen two days before a cruise,” one said. “And more proof they are now being hacked.”

The company operates about 20 ships, some of which it leases and some it owns. Most are relatively small, accommodating hundreds or dozens of passengers, not thousands, according to an online profile.

Advertisement

During the pandemic, Vantage came under heavy criticism from travelers for long delays in receiving refunds for canceled trips, according to a 2021 Globe story.

The office of Attorney General Andrea Campbell on Tuesday released updated data Tuesday on filed complaints against Vantage, saying it has received more than 700 complaints, mostly for refunds after cancellations due to the pandemic.

“To date, the office has secured refunds for more than 80 consumers” for a total of more than $1.2 million, for about $15,000 per complaint, according to the office of attorney general.

That means there are about 620 pending complaints against Vantage, which could add up to millions of dollars in potential refunds.

“We encourage Massachusetts residents having trouble seeking refunds from Vantage to file a complaint with our office online,” Campbell’s office said. “Out-of-state consumers are encouraged to file with their state attorney general.”

In late 2021, Vantage launched a new $70 million ship, Ocean Explorer, in Boston Harbor. That prompted the 2021 Globe story about two local couples who said it irritated them that the company made a fancy display of christening the ship with a bottle of champagne.

At the time, the two couples had been fighting for about 18 months for $46,000 owed to them by Vantage for a canceled safari to Africa. After the Globe asked questions, Vantage refunded the couples’ money.





Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.