Hope springs anew that Postal Service could move to make way for South Station expansion

But in the past several weeks, efforts at conversation have renewed. First, in March, new Massachusetts transportation secretary Gina Fiandaca sent a letter to Benjamin Kuo, vice president of facilities at the USPS, asking to reengage in discussions regarding the “General Mail Facility” — as the sorting center on Dorchester Avenue is called. By acquiring this roughly 15-acre property, state transportation officials hope to add seven to 10 tracks to the 13 that serve the maxed-out South Station today.

It has been more than eight years since negotiations fell apart over a deal that would have moved the Postal Service to a newly-built facility about a mile away in South Boston, near the Reserved Channel. And things have been quiet ever since.

State officials are trying to reignite talks with the United States Postal Service about moving its massive sorting operation along Fort Point Channel to make way for a long-planned expansion of South Station.

Then, US Representative Steve Lynch, a South Boston Democrat who counts the Postal Service among his top issues in Washington, confirmed his support of the move in a meeting with state Representative Bill Straus, the House chairman of the Legislature’s transportation committee. Lynch said he would take the lead in pushing USPS for a deal on behalf of the Massachusetts congressional delegation. Straus has been raising concerns because the station is at capacity — complicating plans to increase train frequency, particularly with regard to the extra service under discussion for Western Massachusetts.

It’s unclear what kind of reception all of this outreach will get at the USPS. A Postal Service spokesman said the property is not currently on the market. Moving to a new location would be a huge undertaking. The Postal Service employs 2,000 people at the sprawling, 1.3-million-square-foot complex, including about 1,500 employees who work in three shifts around the clock to sort mail for delivery across Eastern Massachusetts. The rest includes workers in three delivery units and regional administrative staff.

A spokeswoman for Fiandaca confirmed that the USPS has not yet responded to her letter, which called acquiring the Postal Service property and expanding South Station a “key priority for the Healey-Driscoll Administration.” The administration, Fiandaca wrote, sees a “singular opportunity” to team up with Amtrak to “develop an arrangement that meets the business needs of all stakeholders while maximizing public benefit.”

Some 2,000 people work at a massive US Postal Service sorting facility along Fort Point Channel next to South Station. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

In an interview, Lynch said he remains hopeful as well. In particular, he said he would like to revive the land swap that was close to completion nearly a decade ago. In that scenario, the state would have built a modern facility for the Postal Service off Pappas Way and Fargo Street in South Boston on land owned by the Massachusetts Port Authority. The state transportation department would have acquired the USPS site next to South Station, to add more train tracks. And Massport would have been reimbursed by getting property that the Postal Service uses for parking off A Street.

Lynch said that swap would move the USPS sorting center near the Ted Williams Tunnel, and thus closer to Logan Airport. The move, if state officials stick to the original idea, would involve building a structure for the Postal Service that is more efficient than the existing layout, and better suited for its current needs. The relocation would also open up a stretch of Dorchester Avenue along Fort Point Channel that the Postal Service has long kept closed to through traffic. Lynch said he will reach out to the USPS soon to restart talks.

“We would move them closer to the tunnel,” Lynch said. “FedEx is there already. UPS is there already. It’s the prime location. They would be next to their competitors ... And it would give us an opportunity to open up Dorchester Ave.”

Straus said getting the buy-in from Lynch and others in the congressional delegation is crucial for a deal to work. He’s also encouraged by what he’s hearing from Governor Maura Healey’s administration and the port authority.

“Both the state administration and Massport have said, ‘Yes, this still sounds good,’” Straus said, though he noted that there’s no guarantee the parcels that were in play before would still be in the mix.

Not everyone is fan.

Proponents of the North-South Rail Link, a proposed underground tunnel that would connect South Station with North Station, say their long-discussed proposal would be a smarter use of public funds because trains could simply keep flowing through downtown rather than having to back in and out of a South Station terminal. But state transportation officials appear far more focused on expanding South Station, including by recently signing a $255 million deal to buy a nearby industrial area known as Widett Circle for use as a railyard.

“It’s a serious misdirection of policy because people don’t have an eye on the real solution, the North-South Rail Link,” said John Businger, vice chair of an advocacy group called the North South Rail Link Working Group. “They’re pushing one without doing anything on the other.”

For now, the powers-that-be in Massachusetts appear “all in” on finding a new home for the postal service and expanding South Station. But big questions remain. Will the USPS play ball? And how will the state pay for it?

Pulling off a deal like this won’t be easy, especially given the fact that land values have increased significantly in this part of the city since the last time a land swap was under serious consideration.

“This is developing in Boston. There are 30 entities that want this thing to go but all you need is one that doesn’t want it to go and then the project stops,” Lynch said. “But I’m hopeful. ... Hopefully, the situation for the Postal Service has improved to the degree that they can entertain this project.”

US Rep. Stephen Lynch, of South Boston - pictured here at a rally with postal workers in 2020 - has made the United States Postal Service a priority, and is urging the USPS to consider moving its massive sorting facility along Fort Point Channel to make room for expansion at neighboring South Station. Erin Clark / Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.