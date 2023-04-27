Vice to end news show, lay off staff

Vice Media is ending its flagship TV news show and laying off staff, marking the latest cuts for journalists in the digital media industry. Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, Vice’s new co-chief executives, said in a memo to staff Thursday that they are discontinuing Vice News Tonight. The last broadcast will be in May. Vice will also make a “painful” number of cuts across its global news team as the company refocuses on digital videos, documentaries, and its TV production business. The reductions involve more than 100 jobs out of Vice’s 1,500-employee workforce. Digital media companies are struggling as advertisers pull back from spending in an uncertain economy, and their remaining dollars go mostly to tech giants like Facebook and Google. Journalism can be expensive and less profitable than other forms of online content, making the business an easy target for cost-cutting. Last week, BuzzFeed Inc. shut down its news operation, and online publisher Insider Inc. said it’s cutting about 10 percent of its staff. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

GOVERNMENT

Advertisement

Powell pranked by someone pretending to be Ukrainian president

Pranksters posing as Ukraine’s president tricked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell into a conversation in January about the United States and global economy, based on video clips covered on Russian state television and posted online. The footage shows Powell answering an interviewer’s questions on a video call, apparently thinking that he is talking to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s leader. The ruse appears to have been carried out by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, pranksters who are supporters of President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The clips — now circulating on the Internet — were earlier reported by Bloomberg News. They show Powell answering questions about central banking and inflation. His comments appear to be in line with what he regularly expresses in public. — NEW YORK TIMES

CREDIT CARDS

Mastercard being probed by DOJ over debit card business

Mastercard said the US Department of Justice is investigating whether the company has acted in an anticompetitive manner in its debit-card business, a signal that the agency has widened a probe that previously centered on rival Visa. Mastercard said it received a civil investigative demand from the department last month seeking documents regarding a potential violation of certain sections of the Sherman Act, a sweeping law meant to protect competition. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota produces a record number of vehicles

Toyota cemented its position atop the world’s automaking giants, producing a record 10.7 million cars for the 12 months that ended March 31 thanks to increased capacity and production optimization in North America and Asia. Global sales, which include brands like Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., came in at 10.6 million units, up 1.7 percent on strong demand, Toyota said in a statement Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Comcast’s first-quarter profit tops estimates

Comcast topped analysts’ estimates for profit in the first quarter even as the media and telecommunication conglomerate continues to lose cable TV subscribers and faces increasing competition in broadband services. The owner of Xfinity broadband and cable services, the NBCUniversal media empire, and Sky TV, reported earnings excluding one-time items of 92 cents a share on $29.7 billion in revenue. The results were boosted by gains at its studio and theme park businesses, which opened Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in February. Analysts were looking for profit of 83 cents a share on $29.4 billion in sales. The company was rocked last weekend by the abrupt ouster of Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, who was fired after it was disclosed he had an inappropriate relationship with an employee. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Singapore hikes property tax for foreign buyers

Singapore has the highest property tax rate for foreign buyers among major global markets after the city-state doubled the duty Thursday. The 60 percent Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty that foreigners now pay for a home in Singapore means the city’s levies exceed those of other international hubs including Hong Kong, London, and New York by a large margin, according to Savills Plc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi profit up on success of Dupixent

Sanofi’s profit rose in the first quarter, exceeding estimates as the French drugmaker’s blockbuster therapy Dupixent gained market share. Earnings per share reached 2.16 euros ($2.39) excluding some items, Sanofi said Thursday. That topped analysts’ 2-euro estimate. The company is working to expand sales of Dupixent, a versatile antibody treatment for ailments ranging from asthma to severe eczema, while spending more to propel new medicines like Altuviiio for hemophilia and Beyfortus for respiratory syncytial virus in young children. Dupixent, already Sanofi’s best-seller with revenue expected to reach 10 billion euros this year, could get another boost if its use is expanded once more to include a chronic lung disorder. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

AstraZeneca profits from oncology treatments

AstraZeneca’s profit rose in the first quarter, helped by sales of its blockbuster oncology treatments, as the company looks to key clinical trials this year to reinforce its position as a top producer of cancer therapies. The UK drugmaker reported earnings per share, excluding some costs, of $1.92 for the three months through March, according to a statement Thursday, more than the $1.68 analysts estimated. Sales also topped expectations. Astra is planning to start 30 advanced-stage trials this year, with six already up and running in the first quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MORTGAGES

Rates rise for a second week

The average long-term US mortgage rate rose this week for the second week in a row, another setback for homebuyers facing a housing market that remains unaffordable for many Americans after years of soaring home prices. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan edged up to 6.43 percent from 6.39 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, it averaged 5.10 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Gap to lay off 1,800 corporate staffers

The Gap is laying off 1,800 corporate workers, roughly three times the number of headquarters jobs it cut last fall, as the struggling chain cuts costs in a bid to become more nimble. More layoffs at the struggling chain follow similar cuts at large US corporations this year, such as Amazon and McDonald’s, with white-collar workers taking the brunt of the head count reductions as economy slows. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the San Francisco-based chain, which also owns Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta, said employees in its San Francisco and New York offices, as well as upper field positions such as regional store managers, will be impacted. Last September, Gap slashed 500 corporate jobs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS