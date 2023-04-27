Deep Ellum’s triumphant return

Where to: Deep Ellum, a Waltham haven for comfort food and drink from the folks behind Lone Star Taco Bar in Allston and Cambridge.

Why: Because everyone loves a good comeback: Waltham’s Deep Ellum is a reincarnation of a well-loved watering hole in Allston. Because everyone loves a good hangout: This long, narrow room with big windows, dark walls, and longhorn skull hanging over the bar is just that. Because everyone loves a good deal: Hardly anything on the menu cracks the $20 mark, and most of the cocktails are $12.

The backstory: In 2007, business partners Aaron Sanders and Max Toste opened the original Deep Ellum, which quickly earned a reputation for its impressive beer list and well-made cocktails. It closed during the pandemic after 13 years in business. Last month marked its triumphant return, in the Moody Street space that was previously beer bar and kindred spirit The Gaff.