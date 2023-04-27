New England hostels, an app to make travel more accessible, and hats that protect from the sun

If you’ve ever stayed in a hostel, you probably understand the joys of communal living and meeting people from around the world (and spending less on accommodations in prime travel locations). Hostelling International USA (HI USA) reopens its Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard hostels in the next couple of months, though you can start booking now. The HI Hyannis Hostel is across the street from the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket and within walking distance of Main Street; it’s open May 17 through Sept. 26 this year. The HI Truro Hostel sits in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from the Cape Cod National Seashore — an amazing location — and opens to guests July 31 through Sept. 5. HI Martha’s Vineyard in West Tisbury can be accessed by bus (there’s a stop right outside the hostel) or bike (the island bike path runs right behind the hostel) and offers easy access for island exploration. It opens to visitors May 18 through Sept. 25 and is a great place to stay for exploring the Upper Cape, including Provincetown and the surrounding dunes. These hostels offer free WiFi, shared kitchens where you can store and prepare food, bike racks and storage, and lockers to secure your luggage. HI USA has 24 hostels nationwide. Dorm beds at the Cape and Vineyard hostels start at $39 per person, per night; private rooms start at $89 per person. www. hiusa.org .

The new Friendly Like Me app helps provide information on US travel destinations and venues so people with accessibility issues and people of size can plan. Travelers can find out before they leave home if a venue has a ramp, an accessible bathroom, a beach wheelchair, or other essentials, for example. HANDOUT

This app makes travel more accessible

More than 25 percent of US adults live with disabilities, according to numbers released by the CDC, yet getting details on the accessibility of destinations can be difficult — if not impossible — to find. That makes it challenging for people with disability or access needs to plan road trips, beach visits, summer concerts, dinner out while on vacation, and other excursions. The new Friendly Like Me app aims to change this, helping provide information on US travel destinations and venues so people with accessibility issues and people of size can plan. Now, travelers can find out before they leave home if a venue has a ramp, an accessible bathroom, a beach wheelchair, or other essentials, for example. Download the Friendly Like Me app onto your Android or Apple device — or use the computer version — so you can find out before you leave home if a destination has what you need. The app can help you find accessible beaches, resorts, stadiums, theaters, concert venues, and restaurants that can accommodate people of all sizes and abilities. The app includes crowd-sourced reviews from travelers based on first-hand experience. Each place gets a “friendliness” rating based on the number of reviews and its amenities, and a “like me” score based on the percentage of amenities that meet your specific needs. App users are also encouraged to review businesses and venues. www.friendlylikeme.com.

Wallaroo Hat Company makes stylish hats for men, women, and children that are packable and provide great sun protection, from fedoras to cowboy and bucket hats. HANDOUT

Protect yourself with stylish hats

Whether you’re vacationing at home, adventuring in the sunny Southwest, or on a far-flung trip around the world, you need to protect your head from the sun’s harmful rays. Wallaroo Hat Company makes truly stylish hats for men, women, and children that provide great sun protection. In fact, the company was founded by a Colorado-based woman with family ties to Australia, which has some of the world’s highest skin cancer rates. All of Wallaroo’s hats come with a UPF (meaning Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating of 30+ or higher and have at least a 3-inch brim — both essential for protecting your face and scalp from the sun’s rays (SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, is used in rating creams and cosmetics that contain sun-blocking ingredients, whereas UPF is used to rate how well fabrics — from hats to clothing — block UV rays from reaching your skin). The company offers many styles, from fedoras to cowboy and bucket hats so you can find a lid that suits you. Hats are made from a woven polypropylene or microfiber fabric, and many have an internal drawstring that lets you adjust the fit — a very handy feature. Most hats are also packable — stuff them with clothes in your suitcase to help them retain shape or hang them from your travel bag using a carabiner — and they rebound quickly if you need to collapse them for travel. The company donates 1 percent of its profits to US-based skin cancer research, education, and prevention each year. Hats start at $26. https://wallaroohats.com.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.