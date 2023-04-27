Pizza Project serves Sicilian slices at the Speedway; Harvard Square’s Bar Enza gets a notable new chef

Changes : Harvard Square’s Bar Enza (1 Bennett St.) has new culinary leadership. The restaurant inside the Charles Hotel made a splash for many reasons when it opened in 2021: It was taking over the hallowed Rialto space, for one thing. Also, it was run by Mark Ladner, the award-winning Mario Batali protégé who earned acclaim at New York City’s Del Posto.

Coming soon : Bánh Mì Oi will open in Waltham in the next two to three months (1097 Lexington St.), owner Yeanie Bach tells me. The restaurant, with other locations in West Roxbury and Foxborough, is worth waiting for. You’ll find plenty of bánh mì varieties: cold cuts, fried fish or shrimp, barbecue pork, lemongrass steak, and more. There’s also pho, vermicelli or rice bowls, and Vietnamese iced coffee. Bach also runs Phinista Café in the Fenway.

But now chef Tony Susi is in charge. The executive chef has remade the menu: Find squid ink pasta with crabmeat, sirloin carpaccio, and poached monkfish. Ladner’s ballyhooed 100-layer lasagna is no more.

Susi got his start at Todd English’s Olives. He’s best known for Sage, which opened in the North End in 1994 and moved to the South End in the mid-2000s, where Susi was hailed for his “exceptional appetizer menu,” per a 2007 Globe review. Visit for dinner Monday through Saturday.

Openings: Pizza Project celebrates its grand opening at the Charles River Speedway (525 Western Ave.) on Saturday, April 29, new from Dan and Alexandra Spinale. Visit Wednesday from 4 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from noon for naturally leavened Sicilian slices of cheese, pepperoni and hot honey, plus Italian subs and rotating specials. Pizza Project launched as a mobile pizzeria during the pandemic; this is its first shop.

Reopenings: In Burlington, Chopps (1 Burlington Mall Road) has reopened after two years, now with an Italian steakhouse twist. Once an American bar and grill, Chopps serves eggplant parmesan, arancini, and negronis. There’s live music Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It’s open daily.

