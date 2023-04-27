Boston police officers acquitted in OT fraud

They had been accused of knowingly stealing from the city by filing false overtime slips to collect thousands of dollars for shifts they didn’t work.

The families of Timothy Torigian, Robert Twitchell, Henry Doherty, and Kendra Conway hugged each other and the four police officers after the verdict was read in federal court in Boston, clearing each police officer of all of the three charges against them.

After roughly four hours of deliberations, four former and current Boston police officers accused of running an overtime pay scam out of the department’s evidence warehouse were acquitted by a jury Thursday.

All of their attorneys, speaking to press outside, thanked the jury for coming to a different conclusion and praised their clients for taking the case to trial.

Advertisement

“The feds got over their skis a bit on it,” said Liam Scully, attorney for Twitchell. He said the officers’ behavior was “in accordance with the written and unwritten policies of the department.”

Lawyers for the four had previously told told jurors Tuesday that there’s no dispute they were paid for overtime hours they didn’t work, but said they were merely following longstanding practices accepted by top brass.

For years officers assigned to the evidence control unit were paid for full four- or eight-hour overtime shifts, even when they were allowed to leave after just an hour or two, and nobody ever questioned it, an attorney for Torigian, a former lieutenant, said during opening statements two weeks ago at his embezzlement trial in US District Court in Boston.

“Not a superintendent, not a deputy superintendent and certainly not the commissioner ever told them there was anything inappropriate or incorrect about those practices,” Attorney Robert Goldstein, who represents Torigian said. “In practice it was a time honored tradition that officers could, would and did submit overtime” in four- or eight-hour blocks.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.