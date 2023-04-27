Brian Walshe in Norfolk Superior Court to face murder charge in death of wife, Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe’s body has never been found, and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office has alleged in court papers that Brian Walshe disposed of her remains in the trash.

Walshe allegedly killed Ana Walshe, the mother of their three young boys, early on New Year’s Day and then attempted to mislead concerned friends and police by claiming she was at her job in Washington D.C., officials have alleged.

Brian R. Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing his wife and dismembering her body, is set to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday on murder and two other charges.

Walshe, 47, is charged with first degree murder, misleading police, and improper conveyance of a human body. He faces life imprisonment without parole if convicted of first degree murder.

In early proceedings in Quincy District Court, prosecutors have alleged that early on New Year’s Day, Walshe used his son’s iPad to ask Google two disturbing questions: “How long before a body starts to smell,” and “How to stop a body from decomposing.”

Walshe’s alleged online queries about disposing of a body continued during the first week of January while Ana Walshe’s colleagues in Washington, D.C., became worried when she did not come to work on Jan. 3.

The co-workers contacted Cohasset police, leading to a desperate effort to find the 39-year-old Ana Walsh.

Days before allegedly killing his wife, Brian Walshe, who in 2021 pleaded guilty to scamming a Los Angeles art collector out of $80,000, had inquired online about divorce, prosecutors said.

Among the other online searches Walshe allegedly made were: “how to embalm a body,” and “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to,” prosecutors have said. Those searches occurred between 4:55 a.m. and 5:47 a.m. on Jan. 1.

He also searched for “hacksaw best tool to dismember,” and “can you be charged with murder without a body,” prosecutors have said.

Walshe has been held without bail since his arrest. He previously pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Quincy District Court.

