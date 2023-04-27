Campaigning in New Hampshire, Trump touts economic priorities while taking shots at Biden

It was an enthusiastic crowd for an event Trump’s campaign billed as a policy speech about the economy.

Many came bedecked with red MAGA hats and patriotic attire. Others bought their souvenir “Manchester for Trump” shirts on site, from sidewalk vendors. They came from across New England and stood for hours in a line that wrapped around the block, waiting to be wanded and waved through the phalanx of Secret Service and other security personnel.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Security was tight Thursday afternoon at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel as thousands of people filed through metal detectors and past armed guards for a campaign event featuring former President Donald Trump.

The event largely followed the familiar pattern of any other Trump rally. The GOP presidential candidate meandered freely from topic to topic, reciting grievances, cracking jokes, insulting political foes, and holding himself out as the only person who can save a failing nation. The crowd cheered, booed, and shouted about their love for the candidate throughout the event.

His freewheeling remarks covered the gamut, from foreign policy to false claims about the 2020 election. But he did address the economy several times, arguing that the policies of the current White House have had dire impacts for Americans’ pocketbooks.

“Joe Biden cares only about enriching his own family,” he said. “I care about enriching your family.”

Trump touted economic gains during his administration, and he said the economy’s rapid economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic was well underway when he left office. He said the Biden administration has squandered its leadership opportunity, leaving individuals to deal with rising energy costs and other inflationary pressures.

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally on April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Spencer Platt/Getty

Aside from his general promises to reduce the federal government’s size, cost, and regulatory burden, Trump called for a specific policy: the Reciprocal Trade Act. The policy, which he had been working on prior to the pandemic, would empower the president to adjust tariff rates to match those imposed by other countries.

“The deficits will disappear almost overnight,” he said.

Democrats contended that Trump’s remarks in Manchester sought to rewrite his economic record.

“Trump’s stewardship of the economy was an abject disaster, in stark contrast to the over 12 million jobs the Biden-Harris administration has helped deliver for America in just two years,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement. Trump’s policies “rigged the economy for the ultra-wealthy and biggest corporations,” Moussa said.

Trump’s event in Manchester differed from his other rallies in at least one significant way: he took questions from attendees. Seven different people asked him for his views on topics that matter to them, from the economy to military and police funding, transgender athletes, and reaching young voters. The direct dialogue with candidates is a staple of retail politics ahead of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. (By contrast, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who’s also running for the GOP nomination, took a total of four questions during her town hall Wednesday evening in Bedford.)

Trump leaned even further into Granite State political traditions after Thursday’s event, with an unannounced visit to the Red Arrow Diner, a traditional pitstop for presidential candidates. Trump’s last visited New Hampshire in January during a campaign event in Salem.

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at the Red Arrow Diner after his rally on Thursday in Manchester, N.H. David R. Martin/Associated Press

Regina Barnes, a former local official from Hampton who arrived six hours before the event began, said the whole experience gave Trump supporters like her exactly what they wanted.

“He comes here and he tells us what a lot of us already know, but it just really feels good when he says it,” she said, citing his comments about government corruption and the need for better border security. She said she expects him to win New Hampshire’s primary again in 2024.

Trump gave his speech Thursday at the same venue where his top potential GOP challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, headlined a fundraiser two weeks ago. Polling suggests Trump is the frontrunner, but DeSantis is holding his own in second place, even though he still hasn’t formally announced his candidacy.

Another potential GOP candidate, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, recently said Republicans are rallying around Trump at the moment because he got indicted. Whether that will translate into votes next year remains to be seen.

Trump faces a 34-count indictment in New York over allegations related to hush money paid during his 2016 campaign to an adult film actress. But the prosecution sounded more like a rallying cry than a political liability at his Manchester event. As a plane flew overhead with a banner advertising a website that criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who’s prosecuting Trump’s case, a vendor sold T-shirts with Trump’s face on a “Wanted” poster: “Wanted ... for president.”