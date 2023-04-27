Community power programs start serving N.H. customers

CONCORD, N.H. — Community power programs began serving customers around the state Thursday, in spite of a last minute hiccup with Eversource that threatened to delay its start.
The launch of the new program comes after years of planning, with some energy experts in New Hampshire optimistic that allowing cities and towns to purchase their own power will transform the energy landscape by making energy cheaper and, in some cases, more renewable.
The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire chair Clifton Below said 8,236 customers in Nashua were successfully enrolled this week. Their meters will be read on Thursday, at which point the community power program will begin supplying their power instead of the utility.
Advertisement
Walpole is another community that will start receiving service from community power on Thursday. Below estimated that less than five residents had opted out of the program and will instead remain with Liberty Utilities, which serves that area.
Below said there are still concerns that Eversource could delay the enrollment of around 1,500 customers in Rye, Peterborough, and Plainfield for a month, which would cost those customers and their communities around $100,000 in savings. But, he said, most customers will start receiving service on schedule over the next month.
A spokesperson for Eversource told the Globe in a recent statement that the company supports customer choice and will work the Community Power Coalition to resolve issues around the launch of the new program in a timely manner.
Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.