Community power programs start serving N.H. customers

CONCORD, N.H. — Community power programs began serving customers around the state Thursday, in spite of a last minute hiccup with Eversource that threatened to delay its start.

The launch of the new program comes after years of planning, with some energy experts in New Hampshire optimistic that allowing cities and towns to purchase their own power will transform the energy landscape by making energy cheaper and, in some cases, more renewable.

The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire chair Clifton Below said 8,236 customers in Nashua were successfully enrolled this week. Their meters will be read on Thursday, at which point the community power program will begin supplying their power instead of the utility.