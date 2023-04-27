Conn. man pleads guilty to role in kidnapping, murder of Chicopee man

Roberson, also known as “Cutty,” was arrested on February 11, 2021 and faces a maximum term of imprisonment of life, the statement said. In a separate court case earlier this month, Roberson pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three people in Springfield between 2006 and 2017.

Calvin Roberson, 40, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, the Connecticut US attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday in New Haven federal court to his role in the 2020 kidnapping and murder of a Chicopee. Mass. man.

Francisco Roman Jr., 28, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, inside a parked car engulfed in flames in Hartford, Conn. around 9 p.m. on December 26, 2020, the statement said.

Two days earlier, on December 24, 2020, Roberson and another individual kidnapped Roman at gunpoint from his home in Chicopee, the statement said, threatening to harm Roman if he did not comply with their orders.

Roberson and his associate handcuffed Roman, the statement said, then stole cash, marijuana, and other items from him.

Afterwards, they forced Roman into the backseat of his own car, the statement said, and drove to Connecticut with Roman and the stolen property.

Roberson’s associate shot and killed Roman during the drive, the statement said.

They then drove to Shultas Place in Hartford, Conn., and left the car parked on the street, the statement said.

