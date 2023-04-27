In court filing, prosecutors reveal new details in Jack Teixeira leaked documents case

“The damage the defendant has already caused to the U.S. national security is immense,” US Attorney Rachael Rollins wrote in an 18-page motion in support of pre-trial detention. “The damage the defendant is still capable of causing is extraordinary. Detention is necessary to ensure that the defendant does not continue on his destructive and damaging path.”

The 21-year-old Dighton man is set to appear in a Worcester courtroom on Thursday for a detention hearing.

Federal prosecutors say the evidence against Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of violating the Espionage Act by sharing classified information on the Internet, is “substantial and mounting” and he should remain locked up while awaiting trial, according to court documents filed late Wednesday in US District Court.

Prosecutors allege that from December through March, Teixeira leaked documents that contained top secret information about the war in Ukraine, troop movements, and other sensitive information on Discord, a messaging platform popular with video game enthusiasts.

Teixeira is accused of taking the classified documents from Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod while assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing, according to federal court records.

The affidavit also provides insight into Teixeira’s life at home and on the job.

Investigators found Teixeira kept multiple weapons, including handguns and high-capacity rifles, in a locker just feet from his bed at the home where he lived with his mother and step-father.

On the social media platform where he allegedly shared hundreds of classified documents, Teixeira also “regularly made comments about violence and murder” the records state. In November, he said he wanted to “kill a [expletive] ton of people,” and in February, told a user he wanted to make a certain type of minivan into an “assassination van,” according to the filing.

Teixeira is currently facing two felony charges: unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials, according to court records.

Teixeira faces 25 years in prison and “poses a serious flight risk,” as well as on ongoing threat to national security, prosecutors wrote.

“[Teixeira] has an enormous incentive to flee, and there are numerous adversaries of the United States that could provide him the means to do so, regardless of the conditions set by the Court,” Rollins wrote.

Teixeira, who was arrested at his home on April 14 by heavily armed FBI agents, took obstructive steps to thwart investigations into the scope of his conduct, Rollins wrote.

In a dumpster at Teixeira’s home, authorities found a tablet, a laptop, and an Xbox gaming console, all of which had been smashed, according to court records.

They also found evidence that Teixeira had instructed other online members of Discord to “delete all messages” and “if anyone comes looking, don’t tell them shit,” records show.

Teixeira had requested that he be released to live with his father, records show.

“Any promise by the Defendant to stay home or to refrain from compounding the harm that he has already caused is worth no more than his broken promises to protect classified national defense information,” Rollins wrote. “And if the Defendant were released, it would be all too easy for him to further disseminate classified information and would create the unacceptable risk that he would flee the United States and take refuge with a foreign adversary to avoid the reach of U.S. law.”

