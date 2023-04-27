Explosion in Weare, N.H., causes minor injuries, prompts ATF investigation

An incident in Weare, N.H., is under investigation by local, state, and federal law enforcement after a device reportedly exploded Thursday morning, causing minor injuries.
An unidentified man told WMUR that he was headed to work when he saw smoke coming from a ditch. An item he described as a suspected pipe bomb then exploded, breaking the glass of the windows in his vehicle, injuring him with some cuts, the TV station reported.
Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on scene on Sugar Hill Road, according to WMUR. A spokesperson for the ATF did not immediately respond to the Globe’s request for comment.
A spokesperson for the New Hampshire State Police said the agency is assisting other agencies in the response.
Shortly after 7 a.m., the Weare Police Department announced an “active investigation” in the area of Concord Stage Road (also known as Route 77), then the affected area was adjusted to include only the section of Sugar Hill Road that leads into neighboring Hopkinton. A spokesperson for the department was not immediately available to provide additional information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
