Former Stoneham police officer indicted for allegedly defrauding his landlord

Prosecutors said Kennedy, who made around $141,000 to $187,000 a year as a detective sergeant, moved into an apartment and lived there for around four months, allegedly without paying rent, to take advantage of the slow eviction process. He owes the landlord approximately $14,000 in overdue rent, the statement said.

Robert Kennedy, 53, of Stoneham, was indicted on two counts of wire fraud, the statement said. Kennedy was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of wire fraud on March 31.

A former Stoneham police officer was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for allegedly defrauding his landlord of thousands of dollars and intentionally withholding rent payments, the Massachusetts US attorney’s office said Thursday in a statement.

Kennedy is planning to plead not guilty at his upcoming arraignment, which has not yet been scheduled, said his lawyer, Brad Bailey, in an e-mail to the Globe Thursday.

“He emphatically denies the allegations against him ... and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” Bailey wrote. “My client is a lifelong career law enforcement professional who by merit, achievement, and dedicated service rose from patrolman to (detective sergeant) with the Stoneham Police Department, where he served his local community with loyalty and dedication for 23 (years).”

Kennedy resigned from the department on Feb. 23 following notice of an internal investigation into a history of civil claims against him, town officials said in a statement issued last month.

Prosecutors said Kennedy was given a lease after allegedly using a family member’s credit report to conceal his history of evictions, said the statement from the US attorney’s office. Instead of submitting his own information to the tenant screening service required by his landlord, the statement said, he allegedly provided the date of birth and Social Security number of his relative with the same first and last name.

Kennedy allegedly gave the landlord bad checks for his rent and security deposit, the statement said, and did not make any subsequent rent payments.

Prosecutors said Kennedy has a history of collections, delinquent payments, defaults, and evictions, the statement said, and has allegedly defrauded his last three landlords by providing materially false and misleading information.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.