On both sides of the issue, questions persist about state’s plans for Shattuck Hospital

Yet nearly a year into launching a complete redevelopment of the 13-acre campus, state officials have largely been silent about their next steps, including refusing to release the sole response they received from a public bidding process last summer.

But now the facilities at the state hospital are outdated and badly in need of renovation to accommodate the latest mission Massachusetts officials have for the campus: providing supportive housing for homeless people and those with substance abuse disorders.

For nearly 70 years, the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital and the beloved expanse of Franklin Park have been an uneasy pairing, an institutional presence amid a rare urban oasis, each providing a crucial public service.

The long silence has frustrated advocates for both the park and the community the Shattuck serves.

“It’s very unclear,” said Karen Mauney-Brodek, executive director of the the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, which wants the Shattuck property returned to parkland. “Thirteen acres of public parkland and everyone is in the dark about what is going to happen.”

The request for bids released last summer focused on services that help homeless people and those struggling with addiction. Just the one proposal was submitted, from a group led by Boston Medical Center. Since then, though, state officials have not given a green light to the project, nor have they released any details of the BMC submission.

On Monday, Governor Maura Healey’s administration declined a Globe request to release BMC’s proposal, saying that “until a determination has been made about the existing procurement, we are unable to provide any bids that were submitted. Doing so would undermine our efforts to ensure a fair, competitive process.”

The administration, said a spokesperson in a statement, is evaluating policy options at the Shattuck campus and promises a collaborative process “to ensure that we can offer the housing and treatment services that the region needs while also supporting the neighborhood.”

In a separate statement, BMC said the hospital and its partners “see the state’s plan for the redevelopment of the Shattuck campus as an unprecedented opportunity to change people’s lives,” and also pledged “continued engagement” with neighbors and other interested people and organizations.

While the transfer of parkland to the state for the Shattuck in 1949 appears to have caused little controversy, according to reports at the time, the debate over the redevelopment of the hospital campus is much more pointed. It pits park advocates who want the property returned to parkland against those who see it as an ideal location for services to alleviate the homelessness and drug problems plaguing the area around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The Shattuck campus currently offers housing, mental health, and addiction services. The request for proposals, according to online state records, calls for the creation and operation of at least 75 to 100 units of so-called permanent supportive housing, which includes services aimed at keeping people off the streets.

The project also calls for a modernization of the existing Shattuck Hospital building, which was built in 1954; some of the buildings on the campus could be revamped, while others could be replaced. The state plans to move some of the Shattuck’s medical and psychiatric services to the South End in 2025.

However, other programs hosted at the Shattuck, including residential treatment programs, outpatient psychiatric services, a Pine Street Inn shelter, and a methadone clinic, will not be relocated to the South End.

The state’s request for proposals also sought ideas for new clinical space geared to residential treatment and other physical and behavioral health services that address substance use disorder. One estimate shows the work could cost more than $100 million.

But questions persist about the redevelopment timeline and specifics of what the proposed project would entail.

Those are major concerns for organizations such as the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, a nonprofit that works to restore and protect the famous network of parks designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.

State Representative Christopher J. Worrell, who lives near Franklin Park, said he would support the state releasing the BMC proposal “so the community can have their due diligence.”

“It’s very important to have buy-in and for the community to know what’s going on,” he said.

A report by state officials in December 2019 on the Shattuck highlighted the extent of substance abuse and mental health needs in Boston: 11 percent of city residents suffer from substance use disorder; in 2017 one resident died every two days from an opioid overdose; and anywhere from 25,000 to 50,000 residents may have severe mental illnesses..

Kathy Brown, executive director of the Boston Tenant Coalition, labeled the prospective redevelopment of the Shattuck campus a “no-brainer,” given the need for supportive housing that offers treatment and mental health services. Such housing, she said, is key for people succeeding in tackling their addictions.

“It is unbelievably important and way overdue in terms of thinking about the opioid crisis and how it is impacting the community and people’s lives,” she said.

Too often, she said, critics of the development associate anything bad that happens in Franklin Park with the clients of the Shattuck.

However, Brown did agree that the state should provide more details of its plans for the site.

“Yes, they should totally release the proposal and what’s going on,” said Brown. She said she assumed plans would have been publicized before former governor Charlie Baker left office in January.

Indeed, the change in administrations has some wondering how plans for the site could be affected.

“We don’t know,” said Louis Elisa, president of the Garrison-Trotter Neighborhood Association.

For Elisa, returning the site to parkland is “the only logical thing.” The state has other spaces, he argues, to provide services.

“What they need to do is look at other avenues or options,” he said.

Others disagree.

Brendan Little, a Jamaica Plain resident who formerly worked as the policy director for the city’s recovery services, supports the idea of redeveloping the Shattuck with an aim to help the vulnerable.

“Citywide, especially with state-owned property, we need to use as many resources as we have to support people because we’re at crisis levels,” said Little, who has been in recovery for almost 19 years and was formerly homeless.

Services to help those in need should be placed throughout the city, he said, including programs that help people secure housing, get and stay sober, and find employment. He also acknowledged that NIMBYism is alive and well in Boston.

“What we need now is pathways to stabilize people,” he said.

Regarding the murky future of the Shattuck, Little advocated for openness from the state.

“I think it’s always better when the community is aware what the proposal is,” he said.

